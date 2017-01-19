Inauguration Boycott: What Else To Watch Besides Trump’s Inauguration

Many people will be boycotting the official swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20. Instead, they will be taking part in protests, marches, and other events across the nation. If you can’t join a march or protest in your area, but you would like to boycott the Inauguration, then here are some alternatives to watching Trump’s Inauguration.

If you really don’t want to watch the Inauguration, there are details on how to watch the protests like the Women’s March and other events that will be going on throughout the weekend, including a special concert by some of Broadway’s biggest stars.

Thanks to 10 WISTV, you can avoid the hoopla, watch the Concert for America, an event held on Friday afternoon in New York City to celebrate diversity and benefit organizations such as Planet Parenthood. The concert is headlined by Broadway musicians and will include appearances by Bege Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, and Rosie O’Donnell. The live event will be broadcasted on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. ET.

The Women’s March will then kick into high gear on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Washington Rally. Similar protests and peaceful demonstrations will also take place in cities across the nation and around the world. The website Democracy Now! will be live-streaming the march on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. ET.

You can also turn to YouTube, Netflix, or your DVD player, notes NJ.com. For democrats and third-party voters, there are plenty of political films and speeches that can be watched, many of which that feel eerily relevant in today’s world.

Some movies you can watch, include the State of the Union (1948), All the King’s Men (1949), The Best Man (1964), The Manchurian Candidate (1962), The Candidate (1972), Good Night And Good Luck (2005), Seven Days In May (1964), and Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939).

The Press-Telegram has noted that some of its readers have suggested making an Inauguration Day playlist and doing activities instead of watching the Inauguration. Instead of watching the festivities unfold on major news networks and local channels, most of them suggested unplugging from TV and social media and just enjoying the day. “A little peace and quiet and detachment from the maddening crowd were favored by many,” adds the newspaper.

Niki Brown Tennant, who will be in Washington for the Women’s March the day before the Inauguration, says she will make better use of her time learning.

“I intend to be in the Smithsonian Air and Space museum on Friday, and any other Smithsonian we can get into.”

Binge-watching is the best way to avoid the Inauguration madness. Some suggestions would be to watch a Law & Order: SVU marathon on the USA network, or on Netflix. You can also catch up on the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live on the NBC website, reports Gossip and Gab. Another alternative to avoiding Inauguration Day is watching Supergirl on CW TV or Orphan Black on Amazon. Or, you can fantasize about a fake presidency that’s somewhat flawless (but still not perfect) with hit shows like The Good Wife, Scandal, and House of Cards on Netflix.

The Sunday Herald TV Section wins today. pic.twitter.com/OanCZdznGJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2017

You can also watch Luke Cage on Netflix or Hidden Figures at your local movie theater. Or, you could choose to stay in and watch Selma, The Help, Dance Moms, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, all of which are on Hulu.

A better idea is to learn about the Inauguration and the transfer of power. There are plenty of books on history and the U.S. government that you can read online or at your local library. You can even purchase Representative Lewis’ books on Kindle, the sales of which have skyrocketed since he got slammed by Trump.

Want to listen to tune out and listen to something relevant instead? Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical Hamilton is not available to watch online, but you can listen to the soundtrack on Spotify and other streaming services. Hamilton’s America, a documentary about the creator and star of the successful Broadway show, is available on the PBS Anywhere app, as well as the PBS’ website.

