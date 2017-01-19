Christina El Moussa Faces Drama with Tarek On The Set Of ‘Flip Or Flop,’ Still Dating Gary Anderson?

Christina El Moussa is reportedly dating Gary Anderson and as the alleged couple continues with their new romance, rumors are swirling in regard to behind-the-scenes drama on the set of HGTV’s house-flipping show, Flip or Flop.

According to a new report, Tarek El Moussa has been the husband from hell to wife Christina El Moussa during filming and a source who witnessed his alleged behavior on set is speaking out and revealing just how ugly things got between them before Tarek filed for divorce earlier this month.

Following news claiming Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have recently made their relationship official, a source says Tarek has frequently humiliated his estranged wife with vulgar terms and inappropriate behavior during filming.

“Tarek found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks. Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired],” a source explained to In Touch Weekly.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been starring in HGTV’s Flip or Flop since 2013.

Although there has been no video evidence of Tarek’s supposed bad behavior, the magazine’s source claimed the father of two had brought Christina El Moussa to tears on a number of occasions in recent months and went as far as to call her a “wh**e” and worse. He also reportedly said he would “perform a heinous violent act against” Christina El Moussa, the outlet continued.

While it was noted that Tarek may have been joking at the time, his comment reportedly left everyone appalled and was so offensive that the magazine refused to run his exact words.

“He said things like that all the time and then laughed about it,” the source said. “Tarek treated [Christina El Moussa] like garbage… When she said the wrong thing and they had to do a retake, he got pissed. He often made her cry.”

When In Touch Weekly magazine asked about Tarek’s alleged behavior, Christina El Moussa’s rep told them, “We will not be providing any comments.” As for Tarek, he refused to answer any questions about his time with his estranged wife on set.

Christina El Moussa reportedly moved on from her relationship with Tarek months after their May split and has been allegedly dating Gary Anderson ever since. Days ago, however, an In Touch Weekly report claimed Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson were already on the verge of a split just months into their rumored romance.

“He doesn’t even like to be around [young] kids,” a friend of the contractor said of Anderson, who previously worked with Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

“I think it’s more of [Christina El Moussa] looking up to him as a father figure,” the friend continued. “Gary is also loaded. So I guess if you’re already used to some like Tarek who has money, you’re going to go after someone who has money.”

Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have remained silent in regard to the reports of his alleged romance. However, the rumors continue to swirl and over the holidays, Christina El Moussa was spotted with Anderson’s adult daughter in Park City, Utah.

When news of Christina El Moussa’s rumored romance first hit the web, TMZ revealed that Anderson had actually witnessed the May 2016 incident which reportedly led to her split from Tarek.

“Gary’s the witness who told deputies he saw Tarek run out of his back door and onto a hiking trail. Gary claimed Christina — who was shaking and crying — told him Tarek had taken a gun,” the outlet revealed.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7, which airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]