‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Says Battle Scenes In Season 7B Are ‘Epic’ – Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon Can Never Fully Prepare For War With Negan [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7B premieres on AMC in just a few weeks. Fans are looking forward to seeing what happens with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and the rest of the characters. Everyone already knows that war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is coming. However, it won’t be easy. Recently, Reedus discussed the upcoming episodes and explained that the battle scenes are “epic.” It was also teased that the group can never fully prepare for war with the villain.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect when the AMC series returns.

On the last episode of The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon finally reunited with Rick Grimes and some of the other characters. It was an incredibly moving moment, especially when Rick and Daryl hugged. Moving forward, they will be planning war against Negan and the Saviors. However, they know that their small group will not be enough. They need more people and will try to recruit The Kingdom and Hilltop Colony.

However, it will take more than a compelling speech to convince Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Gregory (Xander Berkeley) to join the fight. Both leaders will be hesitant when TWD returns. Ezekiel doesn’t want bloodshed and Gregory is only concerned about saving himself. In fact, a sneak peek photo released by AMC shows that Gregory isn’t looking at Rick when they meet. Instead, he is addressing Maggie (Lauren Cohan). This also hints that fans might see Maggie replacing Gregory as leader of the Hilltop Colony soon, just like in Robert Kirkman’s comic books.

In The Walking Dead Season 7B, will the battle scenes be as intense as in the comic books? Norman Reedus spoke to ComicBook.com and teased that the scenes will be “epic.”

“There are a bunch of groups, and like everything on this show, everything comes to a head eventually. There are definitely scenes shot that are as epic and as large.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was stated that Rick Grimes and his group will meet a lot of new survivors and some of them will be found in “incredible places.” Viewers that follow The Spoiling Dead Fans learned months ago to expect a new group referred to as the “Garbage Pail Kids.” They don’t seem to be from The Walking Dead comics, so it will be interesting to find out the details about this particular group.

It was also revealed that Alexandria will be dealing with treachery from those they trust. It makes fans wonder who will deceive them. Will at least one character try to leak information to Negan? Or does the betrayal have to do with something else? One image that was released shows the group at the Hilltop Colony and they are looking at Enid, portrayed by Katelyn Nacon. The way they are looking at Carl Grimes’ (Chandler Riggs) girlfriend suggests that they are disappointed in what she is saying. Is she making some sort of confession? Enid has never been fully trusted by fans, especially since her past is still a mystery.

Rick, Daryl, and the others will try to plan for war the best that they can. However, it has been hinted that no matter what, the Alexandrians will never be fully prepared for battling Negan and the Saviors. This is going to be the war of all wars and many lives will be lost, but it is the only way to gain freedom and independence.

What do you think of what Norman Reedus had to say about The Walking Dead Season 7B? What are your theories on what will happen with Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Negan? Find out on February 12, when AMC airs the midseason premiere of TWD.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]