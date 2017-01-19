Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky Romance Indirectly Confirmed, And Perhaps ‘Passengers’ Wasn’t Such A Flop After All

Jennifer Lawrence, born Jennifer Shrader Lawrence, is an American actress whose personal life has once again come under media scrutiny. Lawrence previously split from Coldplay lead member Chris Martin because the singer prioritized his work life over his personal life. Now, the media is rife with rumors of the Hunger Games actress being involved with Darren Aronofsky, the Black Swan director who recently finished directing a movie starring the popular actress.

Lawrence plays the lead role in the upcoming film titled Mother, which also features Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer. Lawrence and Aronofsky have been spotted together in various public places, and recently were seen sharing a lollipop while strolling in the New York City. Mashable reported that the happy couple were photographed kissing while enjoying themselves in New York.

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Sharing Another Lollipop With Darren Aronofsky On Dog-Walking Date https://t.co/WdYnHaxkJQ pic.twitter.com/SdaKsowju8 — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) January 11, 2017

Even though the celebrities have not commented on these media reports, their public display of affection is very telling, and it appears they’re growing closer day by day. Both have faced tough times in their personal lives, and both have recently exited failed relationships.

Aronofsky had previously been involved with producer Brandi-Ann Milbradt and actress Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son and, according to E!, a source revealed that the director’s relationship with Lawrence will help him move on from relationship breakups that were quite stressful.

“He went through a bad breakup with his ex, so he needs to have fun. He isn’t a ladies man. He’s the most amazing guy.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Lock Lips During Romantic N.Y.C. Date Nighthttps://t.co/lTO68sGK9D pic.twitter.com/6VNiyIdeSB — ❤❤love me some me❤❤ (@shannap925) January 18, 2017

Recently, Jennifer Lawrence reportedly visited the Black Swan director’s father in the hospital after he was admitted for medical issues. Although she has not publicly spent time with her boyfriend’s 10-year-old son (although there is no way to know for sure whether the Passengers actress has met Aronofsky’s son in private), she is reportedly very comfortable with his other family members.

Television personality Wendy Williams indirectly confirmed Lawrence’s romance with 47-year-old Darren Aronofsky by commenting that the 21-year age difference between the two should not affect their relationship because the actress is very mature for her age. Williams recalled her younger days when she too was just as confident when making decisions regarding her life. According to the Mirror, the television personality believes Jennifer Lawrence’s maturity can be attributed to her hard work and career success.

“When you’re in Hollywood, you have an Oscar, and you’re making millions of dollars and you’ve already purchased a mansion and you seem like… Hollywood 26 is, like, 36. She’s lived and she’s seen a lot, you know?”

Jennifer Lawrence has achieved a healthy work-life balance and is now working on new film projects. Her latest movie, Passengers, was released in December and depicts the actress playing the role of a spaceship passenger who wakes up when the spacecraft malfunctions in the middle of its journey. Forbes reported that although Passengers was initially considered somewhat of a flop and received only mediocre reviews, a month after its release it has grossed more than $255 million worldwide and is now even considered the best “original live-action hit” of 2016.

By “original live-action hit,” Forbes explained that, since Passengers was not based on a known brand nor was it a sequel, reboot, or remake, it had a steeper hill to climb than the majority of other 2016 films. And as such, according to Forbes, “regardless of whether or not the film ends up being profitable, the experiment was a relative success.”

In other news, the Miami Herald reported that Jennifer Lawrence is set to feature in The Dive, a film based on the life of Audrey Mestre, the famous French-Mexican freediver who lost her life during one of her freediving stints.

Francisco Ferreras, Audrey’s husband, was also a freediver and the husband-wife duo competed in freediving events which required them to hold their breath underwater as long as possible. Lawrence will play Audrey, who died during a freediving event when she failed to pull herself up after her equipment malfunctioned. Audrey’s husband was subsequently blamed for his wife’s death because he was in charge of the equipment. Director James Cameron was reportedly in Miami recently, conducting meetings with some of the people concerned with the unfortunate event.

