WWE News: All The Details About Finn Balor’s Triumphant Return

The latest bit of WWE news is nothing if not exciting for fans of Finn Balor, as it’s just been officially announced that the wrestler — who was sidelined thanks to a shoulder injury that was forever ago, it seems — is coming back to the ring!

That’s the word from Rolling Stone, whose latest bit of WWE news all but confirms that the first-ever Universal champion will be making a triumphant return to the ring at the upcoming Royal Rumble. But before the superstar makes his appearance at the upcoming Pay-Per-View event, he’ll first be making an appearance on an upcoming episode of Raw that will not only delight the fans in attendance, but will give us more details on what we can expect from his Royal Rumble appearance.

Fans will recall that Balor’s plans were superstardom were sidelined when his shoulder was ripped open in a freak accident during a match against Seth Rollins about six months ago. Since then, Balor has been seen in the audience at some of the WWE’s more prominent events, but hasn’t announced any plans to return to the ring until now.

"I believe this is going to supercharge the United Kingdom and Irish wrestling scene…" – @FinnBalor on the @WWEUKCT #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/GsHjmVoh66 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 10, 2017

The question now remains, where does Finn Balor go from here?

According to Morochos‘s latest WWE news, one possibility is that Balor will go up against Roman Reigns at the upcoming Royal Rumble, and take down The Big Dog. One reason for this is that Balor — unlike Reigns — seems to be universally liked by wrestling fans, and his comeback is a much-desired one.

And while there could be some argument in favor of letting Reigns continue as the most hated babyface in the WWE, there’s an even stronger argument in favor of Balor making a comeback unlike anything else the WWE has ever seen before.

“On paper, Kevin Owens loses the WWE Universal Championship to Reigns and then enters into a feud with Chris Jericho. Roman Reigns’ opponent for Wrestlemania 33 would most likely be the winner of the ‘Royal Rumble’ match, but that could be a handful of names. There is a legitimate chance for Finn Balor, Goldberg, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, or another to win and face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33.”

"Espero volver a enfrentarme a Seth Rollins en WrestleMania". -Finn Bálor

FINN BUSCA VENGANZA :'v pic.twitter.com/wl1j8wSA0n — Me Encanta la WWE (@encanta_la) January 9, 2017

An fans were treated to a preview of the Balor possibilities when, according to Fox News‘ latest round of WWE news, he made a special guest appearance in the ring during a game of — wait for it — musical chairs.

Granted, this wasn’t the most exciting thing to ever happen with Balor in the ring, but at least it gave us hope of something to look forward to.

“Balor, who also was in attendance at the final of the WWE’s UK Championship tournament, stunned the crowd at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 42 event in Birmingham, England, by making an entrance, and announced that while he wasn’t allowed to wrestle, he was prepared to “compete.” A few fans were then pulled out of the crowd to play WWE-themed musical chairs against Balor. Is Balor healthy enough for a return at the Royal Rumble? It’s impossible to say, but the original timeline for his recovery lines up nicely with the event, and it’d be an excellent way to re-enter the picture after months on the sideline.”

