One Direction And Zayn Malik Together Again? Louis Tomlinson And Liam Payne On Board, But What Of Harry Styles And Niall Horan [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

For One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, 2017 is going to be a completely new era. The boys are feeling renewed and more in touch with their feelings, and everything is falling into place. They are getting ready to rock the Directioner world with more music.

In 2016, One Direction was exhausted after five years of nonstop touring and recording at a rate few bands could muster. Five world tours later, it is amazing that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson could still put one foot in front of the other, much less perform at the level they were.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik explained in his autobiography Zayn, why he left One Direction. Beset with exhaustion, extreme anxiety, and an eating disorder that left him unable to eat for days on end, Zayn Malik could simply not keep going. Malik acted on instinct to survive by returning home.

Zayn Malik had a lot of trouble understanding or even admitting the problem to himself. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan were probably too exhausted themselves to notice what Zayn Malik was going through.

One Direction’s Niall Horan was suffering from severe acid reflux disease, which can also be symptomatic of long-term stress and exhaustion. Were Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, or even Harry Styles exhausted and stressed as well?

Louis Tomlinson looked drained as they announced their hiatus, but it is possible that Louis knew even then about his mother’s leukemia, which claimed her life in December. If Louis Tomlinson knew early in 2016 that his mother was very sick, then he could hardly continue to tour.

While One Direction’s Harry Styles seems tireless, perpetually working even during the hiatus, even Harry Styles certainly understands that everyone isn’t that way. Harry Styles is really smart, so he’d see in hindsight that Zayn Malik was really sick, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson were worse for the wear. Liam Payne and Harry Styles may have been strong enough to continue, but they too were probably very tired.

For all these reasons, Zayn Malik had to leave one Direction in March of 2015. By the end of 2015, the others were very aware that they had to take a break. That would be doubly true if they were already aware of Louis Tomlinson’s mother’s illness.

For clarification, One Direction took a break. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have never broken up. Zayn Malik simply hopped on a plane and left. Malik spoke with Harry Styles later on the phone and they both cried, but there is no indication anyone was angry.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan had no breakup fight with Zayn Malik. There was no real anger at anyone, either then or during the hiatus. There may have been a few snippy words or tweets from time to time, but nothing they wouldn’t get over quickly.

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson worked very hard for five years. There were no significant breaks as they went from tour to recording studio and back to tour over and over again. The One Direction guys were tired, not angry. Liam Payne has remained in contact with all members of One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have renewed their friendship with gentle words and a peaceful easy affection for each other. Louis Tomlinson is quoted by Just Jared Jr. explaining how all of One Direction has been in communication with each other recently.

“It’s a strange feeling but it’s nice…His [Zayn Malik’s] first song was an absolute smash and that’s a great song. It’s nice, I think a lot of us have spoken recently. Me and Zayn have spoken recently. I think we’ve got to a point now where you can just really be happy for each other. Things have happened in the past of course…but yeah, it’s great.”

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson may have at one time been a little ticked off with Zayn Malik before he explained, but certainly Zayn Malik’s autobiography, Zayn, explained everything he was going through, and only a seriously irrational person could still feel angry at Malik after his thorough explanation of why he left One Direction.

The One Direction hiatus gave Louis Tomlinson a chance to see his son born and to spend a lot of time with his mom before she passed. That alone was enough reason for a break.

One Direction’s break also gave Liam Payne enough time to find love and settle down with Cheryl Cole. Liam Payne and Cheryl are expecting a baby who would have likely never been conceived if not for the hiatus, so again that alone was a good reason for a break.

Harry Styles and Niall Horan also made good use of their hiatus. Harry Styles started his acting career with a bang while Niall Horan developed his golf game to perfection, as well as traveling extensively, and they still had time to create a solo album each, which will be released in 2017.

Zayn Malik released a fabulous solo album in 2016. Mind of Mine was totally mind-blowing, and as Louis Tomlinson pointed out, Zayn Malik’s single, “Pillowtalk” was an “an absolute smash.”

The One Direction Solo albums will start coming out very soon. The first will likely come out in February or March, followed by the others. It is likely they will space out the release dates so Directioners can fully appreciate one before moving on to another. Likely by mid-summer, most or all of the albums will be available.

Harry Styles is said to be releasing the first album in early to mid-February, according to Hollywood Life. One Direction fans can expect that the music will be groundbreaking with a broader appeal and that it will set the trends in music for years to come.

One Direction’s Harry Styles might even top Zayn Malik’s Mind of Mine, musically speaking, though it will probably remain a point of debate. Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson also have albums coming out, and fans can compare and pick favorites to their heart’s content.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan are likely to be nearly finished with their albums as well. Louis Tomlinson surprised everyone in December with his new single “Just Hold On.” So far, the One Direction single releases have all been surprises Niall Horan astounded audiences with “This Town” in October.

One Direction is coming together and there is a reasonable cause to hope that by September they are likely to announce a new album in the works. They could be working on one secretly even now, but it is more likely they will record and then tour, perhaps with Zayn Malik.

A collaboration between One Direction’s Harry Styles and Zayn Malik to write a song or two would be totally amazing, even if Zayn Malik isn’t up to making a full tour, so here is hoping.

It is also possible One Direction could tour, with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and perhaps Zayn Malik presenting their solo material and a then doing a set together. While there are no rumors to support the theory, music festivals are very popular. One Direction could even invite 5SOS or other bands.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and possibly Zayn Malik are closer than ever to their next tour together.

