Eden Sassoon On Lisa Rinna’s Comments About Kim Richards: ‘I Was Slightly Shocked’

Eden Sassoon is brand new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s quickly learning how to hold her own. Even though she has only filmed a few scenes for the show with the ladies, she’s learning what to bring up and what to leave out of her conversations with the other ladies. When Sassoon brought up her sister and how she had lost her to addiction, it seemed to bring her closer to some of the women. While Lisa Rinna was open to talking about addiction and the horrible mess it can leave behind, she was shocked to see how Rinna was talking about her former co-star, Kim Richards.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now revealing that she hasn’t actually met Kim Richards during her time of struggles but she wanted to hear what Lisa Rinna had to say about Richards. And when the two went shopping together, Lisa Rinna started talking about Kim’s problems. While Eden didn’t know much about Richards, she was open to hearing about it. And Sassoon revealed that she was shocked when Rinna said that Kim was close to death. She also told Sassoon that Kyle Richards was an enabler.

Stay true to who you are. Yet have you asked yourself the question, Who am I? #EDEN pic.twitter.com/QiXFkMIIef — Eden Sassoon (@sassEden) January 19, 2017

“Here we are again, Lisa Rinna and I getting deep, fast. This year is all about the #LightningBolt. It’s a symbol that shocks, brings light, and creates energy to whatever it hits. By now you know I’m big on #Energy. And #DUH, I bought those pants #RetailTherapy. Rinna was bringing her own lightning bolt to the conversation,” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While Eden Sassoon knows something about addiction, she was surprised that Lisa would talk about Kim’s problems out in the open, especially considering they are no longer friends. They have never gotten along and things got heated during game night, when Richards didn’t want to talk about her problems and Rinna brought up her arrests as a low blow. While Eden Sassoon kept silent during the discussions, she could see that there are some issues that Richards hasn’t addressed yet.

“You can even see it on my face during our talk that I was slightly shocked. Saying that Kim was close to death? How can you not be shocked? I don’t think that Kim is close to death. I think she just needs to tap into her higher power to find her truth. However, as addicts, we are close to death at any point. You never know what could happen, so I didn’t look at Rinna’s comment as being malicious. I just understood what she meant,” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While Eden was shocked that Lisa would say that Kim is close to dying, especially since she’s been working on her sobriety, she didn’t think that it was appropriate. Eden writes that she was shocked that Lisa would dish such personal details about Richards, especially since she knows her own sister struggled with sobriety. Plus, if Eden has watched the previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she would know that Kim and Kyle have struggled with Kim’s personal problems over several years. And her drinking has been showcased on national television, which is why she decided to leave the show a few years back.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s comments about Lisa Rinna’s attitude? Do you think she should have said that Kim Richards is close to death and that her own sister, Kyle Richards, enables her addiction?

