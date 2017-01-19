WWE News: NJPW Star Kenny Omega Confirms That He’s ‘Considering’ Signing With WWE

NJPW star Kenny Omega is the hottest free agent in all of pro-wrestling, and there is now a hint given from Omega claiming that he could make the jump to the WWE. Kenny Omega had an amazing match with Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier this month that the world is still talking about, and for good reason. The two put on a classic that few, if any, could beat out.

Omega’s NJPW contract comes to an end at the end of the month, and he has yet to sign a new one. Kenny obviously does not want to re-sign with New Japan until he can field offers. Due to the way NJPW does their contracts, talent cannot talk to any other company about a deal with them until the New Japan deal expires. This means Kenny Omega has not been given an official offer by WWE, but he does know they have interest.

That said, he’s waiting around for all the offers to come in. On an episode of The Taz Show, Kenny Omega made sure to drop a few hints on where his mind is right now. He mentioned that he feels the WWE has changed the way they used to do things, which was an issue for many performers before. He went on to say that due to this, he feels that WWE might be more receptive of his ideas like New Japan has been recently.

This makes him feel more comfortable with the move, if he chose to do so. He did make it clear that he has not decided on anything as of yet, which means he will not just jump out and claim he signed with anyone. He also made sure to note that this decision is not about money, which is probably true and false. He wants to get paid well. However, he knows both companies will offer him a good contract. He simply wants to make the right decision for his career going forward.

This is good for Kenny Omega, as he can take this time he has and use it properly. He claimed the time off that he is taking has nothing to do with dramatic material nor is it a work of any kind. Many continue to assume it is one big angle he is pulling on the world and that he already re-signed with New Japan and is pulling everyone’s leg.

He said that he took the time off because he was never really going to work with this tour anyway, even if he signed back on. The tour is more for junior heavyweights, and the only heavyweight performers who take part in the event typically just do tag matches. There is no use for Kenny Omega to be part of the tour, and he can take much needed time off after what he did over the last year.

During this time he is contemplating his future. He does not know what he wants to do, but it seems WWE wants him to know that they want him. When asked, Triple H said he would love to have Kenny Omega in WWE and anyone else who is talented, as his job is to bring in the best of the best. On top of this, WWE referenced Omega on their website recently.

In a recent Pop Question segment, Seth Rollins was asked what wrestler he would love to see make a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match. He said Kenny Omega and mentioned the buzz surrounding him. While this comment may have been just a fly-by, WWE would make sure to title their segment “Seth Rollins wants Kenny Omega in the Royal Rumble.”

This is the first time they have truly mentioned Kenny Omega by name on a true WWE platform. The same was done last year when Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows jumped to WWE. Others are preparing to make a jump to WWE this year, including former ROH World Champion Kyle O’Reilly among others.

There could yet again be a huge influx of talent coming through WWE with Kenny Omega being the crown jewel of the new WWE Superstars like AJ Styles was last year. WWE may not be able to officially offer him a contract yet, as his deal with NJPW does expire at the end of the month. However, come February 1st the WWE will surely be reaching out.

