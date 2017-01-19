‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Spotted Filming Jamie And Claire’s Reunion In Scotland

It’s the reunion every Outlander fan has been waiting for! Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were just spotted filming together in Scotland for the upcoming season of Starz’s hit time traveling drama. Did they already film Jamie and Claire’s highly anticipated reunion?

Daily Mail released images of Heughan and Balfe performing scenes in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. Season 3 of Outlander will see the characters aged 20 years since the events last year, but the photos reveal that Heughan and Balfe look ageless as ever during their reunion.

Heughan was spotted wearing attire from the 18th century, complete with a tricorne and a modern coat. The actor looked happier than ever to be filming alongside Balfe and even winked at fans while he made his way to the set. For her part, Balfe looked just as thrilled working with Heughan and was seen wearing a long gray coat that concealed her skirt.

According to the Daily Record, the sightings confirm that the reunion will take place at or near the famous print shop. In Diana Gabaldon’s books, the characters reunite in the print shop where Jamie works, and it looks like the show will follow that storyline closely.

When it comes to their reunion, International Business Times is reporting that Balfe teased it will be a complicated affair. The actress revealed that after twenty years apart, Jamie and Claire’s reunion is “very heartwarming” and “very tender.” She also explained that because they’ve lived so long apart, getting back together is also “very fraught” and “complicated.”

At the end of Season 2 of Outlander, Claire traveled back to the 20th century to raise her and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton). Brianna eventually discovered that Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) isn’t her real dad, and Claire had to break the news about her 18th-century lover. Two months back, Skelton was spotted filming scenes with her love interest next season, Roger, played by Richard Rankin.

Season 3 will mark the first full seasons for both Brianna and Roger. On casting the pivotal characters, executive producer Ron Moore admitted that a lot of thought went into the decision.

“It was a big decision, because these characters become big players and definitely permanent parts of the family as the series goes forward, so it was more complex than just casting a guest star role. They both just nailed it. We did a chemistry test where we had Roger and Bree on camera together. Once that worked, we felt like we had all of the pieces.”

Meanwhile, The Scottish Sun released more images from Heughan and Balfe’s week on the Royal Mile. The entire production crew, complete with props and trucks, took up a lot of space in the area, which was also filled with extras dressed in period costumes. Outlander fans naturally showed up in force for the production sessions, and Heughan took some time to greet them and sign autographs.

“Excited for season 3 eeeeeeeek man I love my city #Edinburgh #outlander,” one fan wrote on social media.

Some fans even claim to have spotted Cesar Domboy on set. Domboy is playing the part of an adult Fergus next season, although photos of him in action have yet to surface.

“#Filming a Period Drama in #Edinburgh amazing to see how they do it. #outlander?” another wrote.

Based on the photographs, fans are in for an epic reunion when Heughan and Balfe return to the small screens for Season 3 of Outlander. Exactly when the reunion happens in the season is yet to be revealed, although it doesn’t look like fans will have a long wait.

Starz has yet to announce when Outlander will return in 2017. The new season is expected to premiere sometime in the early spring.

[Featured Image by Starz]