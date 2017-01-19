WWE News: Major Update On The Undertaker’s Health, Hip Replacement Surgery Schedule

The Undertaker’s health has been a reason for concern for many wrestling fans. Multiple photos in recent years have suggested that the veteran wrestler and future WWE Hall of Famer isn’t exactly in the best physical condition, with some late-2016 photos showing him on crutches one of the most recent examples of health issues. And while those photos were explained by the fact that he was fresh off hip surgery, the latest reports offer some good and some bad news with regard to the longtime “Phenom” of WWE and the status of his hip.

With a scheduled appearance at the 2017 Royal Rumble, and another match potentially taking place at WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker appears to be in better health than he was late last year. In October, PWInsider reported that The Undertaker, a.k.a. Mark Calaway in real life, had undergone hip surgery, which was consistent with a few photos of him using crutches that circulated on social media. But it wasn’t long before fan concerns were allayed, as ‘Taker was at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room little more than a week later, posing for pictures with the team’s players.

Since then, we’ve seen The Undertaker make one appearance each on SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW, the former having him warn SmackDown‘s men’s team for Survivor Series that there would be consequences if they lost to RAW‘s team, and the latter marking the confirmation that he will be among the 30 men taking part in this year’s Royal Rumble main event. Rumors had mostly suggested he would also be facing John Cena at WrestleMania 33, but with WWE boss Vince McMahon having recently nixed those plans, it’s now believed that he will be facing someone from RAW, but not Braun Strowman. Is The Undertaker healthy enough to take part in one, and quite possibly, two matches within the next three months?

The good news is that ‘Taker does appear to be fit to compete, and his hip problems are, for the time being, a thing of the past. A report from WrestlingNews.co citing the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that The Undertaker is in good health and that his hip issues “are temporarily taken care of.”

Indeed, the WWE career of the “Deadman” is still very much alive despite several retirement scares, including one ahead of WrestleMania XXX that pushed WWE to have Brock Lesnar break The Undertaker’s 21-match ‘Mania winning streak. Further, WrestlingNews.co noted reports from last year suggesting that ‘Taker told “people backstage” at WrestleMania 32 that his match against Shane McMahon would be his last, but since that obviously wasn’t the case, he’s still good to go for Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29, and he still needs an opponent for WrestleMania 33 on April 2.

There was some bad news from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, and that’s the eventuality of The Undertaker going through full hip replacement surgery. As mentioned above, the hip issues have only been “temporarily” sorted out. But the report hints that ‘Taker will need to go under the knife to have his hip replaced one day, and that’s something he’s been trying to postpone until he announces his retirement.

Nobody knows for sure when The Undertaker will announce his retirement, although there have been reports, including this one from SportsKeeda, suggesting he may hang up his boots right after WrestleMania 33. Those reports are still far from confirmed. But it’s good to know that The Undertaker’s health doesn’t seem to be a problem as he gets ready for what many believe would be a successful stint, if not an actual win at Royal Rumble, 2017’s eponymous over-the-top-rope battle royal.

