‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Spoilers: Has The Official Title Been Released?

The new episode of Star Wars will be released later this year, and fans of the film are literally panting for the latest Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers. One of the biggest spoilers, of course, is the name of the newest installment of the film series, and the latest news suggests that the name has, officially or unofficially, been dropped!

Warning: this post contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers.

According to the New York Daily News‘ latest round of Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers, director Rian Johnson already had the name in mind when he wrote the first draft of the script, which promises to delve further into the backstories of new favorites Rey (played by Daisy Ridley), Finn (played by John Boyega), Poe Dameron (played by Oscar Isaac), and yes, even Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver). However, he isn’t telling anyone the title of the film just yet.

“All in good time, my friend,” he told the outlet when they asked him if they could divulge the title.

However, Johnson was nice enough to disclose a few Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers to whet fans’ appetites.

“I wanted to know more about each of them, and that doesn’t just mean information or backstory. Figure out what’s the most difficult thing each of them could be challenged with now — let’s throw that at them and dig into what really makes them tick by seeing how they handle that.”

Meanwhile, Cinema Blend also tried to get some Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers out of Laura Dern, whose role in the newest installment of the franchise is one of the best-kept secrets in the galaxy. They weren’t able to get any out of her — and no one really knows for sure what role she’s playing — however, they were able to get her to talk about the late Carrie Fisher, who played the iconic role of Princess Leia in the original trilogy (and in The Force Awakens).

“I don’t know any of us who didn’t play Princess Leia for a Halloween, or in our life. What an incredible gift to witness that whole legacy. We put a lot of focus currently on what it is to be a female icon, what it is to use your voice, what it is to be comfortable in your own skin. She has always been one of the most extraordinary beacons, an original screen icon.”

Retweet to spread awareness

337 days pic.twitter.com/MdawQToVdU — Star Wars (@StarWarsGreats) January 17, 2017

Finally, according to the latest Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers from Christian Post, Adam Driver — who plays Kylo Ren — said that we, as fans, can expect to see more about his character’s humanity, rather than just see him through the eyes of a villain.

In The Force Awakens, we learned that Kylo Ren was originally named Ben Solo, and was the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia who was training under Luke Skywalker, his uncle, to become a Jedi. However, somewhere along the line, he turned to the Dark Side of the Force, following in the footsteps of his legendary grandfather, Darth Vader. And while we didn’t get the “how” or the “why” this happened, it looks like we’ll be seeing some explanations in the newest installment of the Star Wars saga.

Lucasfilm has `no plans` for CGI Carrie Fisher in new Star Wars movies – CNET https://t.co/SdMdVs0LHv pic.twitter.com/QNCopcRfxT — Charles Milander (@charlesmilander) January 14, 2017

What do you think of this latest round of Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers? Leave your thoughts about the latest Star Wars: Episode VIII spoilers in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]