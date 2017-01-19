Former Justin Bieber Flame Nicola Peltz May Be Dating Anwar Hadid

Months ago, Nicola Peltz appeared to be involved in a romance with Justin Bieber, but now, she seems to have moved on with a model from a very famous family.

Earlier this week, as Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid made headlines due to their past and present relationships with The Weeknd and Zayn Malik, respectively, Nicola Peltz, 22, stepped out with the sisters’ younger brother, Anwar Hadid, 17.

On January 19, the Daily Mail shared photos of Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid together in Beverly Hills, claiming that love appeared to be in the air when the potential new couple was seen strolling hand-in-hand down the street as photographers snapped pictures. In the photos, Nicola Peltz was seen wearing a black sweater, jeans and black boots while her possible love interest strutted his model frame in a “Fallen” sweatshirt and Adidas Calabasas sweatpants.

Just last week, Nicola Peltz hinted at a romance with Anwar Hadid when she shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram page. In the picture, Nicola Peltz was seen on Hadid’s lap.

Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid have stayed silent in regard to the nature of their relationship, but it seems safe to say that they are at least close friends. In fact, Anwar Hadid has also been seen spending time with Nicola Peltz’s brother, Will Peltz. Nicola Peltz also has ties to the Hadid family through her time with Zayn Malik, the boyfriend of Anwar’s sister, Gigi. As fans may recall, Peltz starred in one of Malik’s music videos last year.

Last year, after splitting from former boyfriend Cameron Fuller, Nicola Peltz was spotted on a dinner date with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills.

“Justin has known [Nicola Peltz] for a while and they met through mutual friends,” a source told Hollywood Life in May. “Nicola is close friends with Gigi and she also knows [Hailey Baldwin]. Justin met Nicola a while ago a couple of times while going out around LA, but they never hooked up cause the timing was never right. He has been crushing on Nicola since the first day he laid eyes on her. Justin has always wanted her.”

In addition to their dinner date in Beverly Hills, Nicola Peltz and Justin Bieber were also seen spending time with one another in Canada, where he was performing a series of shows during his Purpose World Tour.

“Justin and [Nicola Petlz] are definitely dating and it’s really heating up,” the insider continued months ago. “He flew her to Canada so she could watch his show and so they could enjoy a little vacation. Everyone really likes Nicola and thinks she’s good for Justin…and he’s totally infatuated with her!”

Nicola Peltz and Justin Bieber continued to face rumors of a romance until July of last year, when Bieber reunited with his other rumored flame, Kourtney Kardashian, in Miami, and later involved himself in a brief relationship with Sofia Richie.

Although both Peltz and Richie have been linked to Justin Bieber, they have become quite close in recent months and are frequently seen shopping and eating together in Los Angeles. In fact, earlier this month, Nicola Peltz shared a photo of herself and Richie hanging out with her rumored boyfriend Anwar Hadid and a few other friends.

While Nicola Peltz has shared photos of herself and Anwar Hadid on Instagram, she has yet to make her debut on his page. Instead, the youngest of the Hadid siblings has been keeping the majority of his page family-related and often posts photos of himself and his sisters, and his parents, Yolanda Foster and Mohamed Hadid.

[Featured Image by Callaghan Walsh/Getty Images]