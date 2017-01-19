Ariana Grande Vs. Madonna: Who Is The Worst At Social Media?

Ariana Grande and Madonna are huge fans of each other. Perhaps this is why both of them have a habit of getting in trouble with their social media posts, even though their intentions are good. Fox News has described Grande’s latest social media uproar.

“If Ariana Grande is trying to ‘Break Free’ of her out-of-touch image, she’s not doing a great job. The pop star’s fans turned against her when she proclaimed herself to be ‘the hardest-working 23-year-old human being on Earth,’ adding that she is also ‘cute.'”

when you're cute but you're also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unfuckwitable #haventsleptinyears A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:24am PST

As Fox News notes, Grande’s post wasn’t very well received.

“Yes Ariana Grande is the hardest-working 23-year-old on Earth; not the ones struggling making 60¢ a day trying to provide for their families,” one Twitter user wrote.

“”Licking doughnuts in a bakery is tough duty!” another shared.

In a perfect world, Ariana’s post would not be that big of a deal. But this is social media we’re talking about! It’s a world where everybody finds everything offensive, and celebrities must tow a fine line. That’s something that Madonna has learned, but doesn’t seem to care.

Madonna has been a champion of civil rights long before it was considered cool to be one. This dates back to her 1989 video, “Like a Prayer,” which deals with racism and police brutality in a brutal (well, at least for 1989) way.

Conservative groups were not only upset about the religious aspects of the video, but they fumed at the fact that Madonna kissed a “black” saint. Still, Madonna was praised by many in the media for this video. However, at the very beginning of 2015, Madonna wasn’t praised for social media posts that depicted civil rights heroes with cords around their faces.

The pictures were actually ones that Madonna reposted from her fans, who were trying to say that these icons, like Madonna, faced opposition from opposing voices. By reposting the pictures, Madonna meant to praise the likes of Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela. But in the world of social media, the posts didn’t come across that way. Madonna tried to explain her posts.

“I’m sorry. I’m not comparing my self to anyone. I’m admiring and acknowledging their Rebel Hearts. This is neither a crime or an insult or racist! I also did it with Michael Jackson and Frieda Khalo and Marilyn Monroe. Am I say [sic]I am them, NO. I’m saying they are Rebel Hearts too. And I didn’t do it, my fans did. And I just re-posted those photos,” Madonna is quoted as saying by NME before defending her fans as well.

As Vanity Fair recently noted, social media has replaced the need for celebrity PR teams, at least in a traditional way.

“In a cultural landscape where social-media-follower counts far exceed any tabloid’s paid circulation, celebrities have more control over their media coverage than ever before. Official statements or announcements aren’t sent to editors at major media outlets, they’re published by uploading a screenshot to Twitter or Instagram.”

This can’t always be a good thing unless PR experts have control over what a celebrity posts. In Ariana Grande and Madonna’s case, it appears that they do their own social media posts. Who do you think is worse at social media; Ariana Grande or Madonna? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/ Getty Images and Jonathan Leibson/ Getty Images]