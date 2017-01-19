WWE News: Details Revealed On Vince McMahon Undergoing Another Surgery

There’s an iconic man that reigns supreme in every sport throughout the world. In football, there’s John Madden. For baseball, it’s Babe Ruth. In hockey, there’s Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky. As for the world of pro wrestling, it’s Vince McMahon. Without question, McMahon is one of the first names that comes to mind when the WWE or WrestleMania are mentioned. Without McMahon, there is no WWE. Without McMahon, who knows if professional wrestling would still be relevant.

In 1985, McMahon changed the wrestling industry forever when he created the massive event named WrestleMania. Now, 33 years later, it’s still an annual tradition with over-the-top spectacles and incredible scenery. In addition to it being the best wrestling show of the year, it can also be the most entertaining program to watch for WWE fans. That’s why there is usually one gigantic event that shakes the landscape of the WWE every year.

For example, at WrestleMania 31, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were in the main event for the WWE World Heavyweight championship. Lesnar was the champion going into the match. If the WWE fans had to choose between the competitors, they didn’t want Reigns to come out on top. Two nights before the event, McMahon actually had Reigns winning. Now, plans can change, which they certainly did. Fan-favorite Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the championship.

Not many WWE fans thought it would happen, but McMahon listened to the fans. Even though the CEO gets a lot of flack for his decision-making, nobody is more respected than McMahon. It’s also no secret he’s in top shape for his age, 70. In 2016, McMahon had to get surgery for a torn quadricep muscle. In McMahon fashion, he healed quickly and presumably got back in the gym. A new report by SEScoops.com and F4WOnline.com has details on another operation Vince McMahon underwent recently.

“WWE Chairman Vince McMahon underwent a second surgical procedure over the past several months, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. At the recent WrestleMania 34 press conference from New Orleans, Vince was spotted on crutches. The Observer reports that Vince was using the crutches because he recently underwent hip surgery, similar to the operation The Undertaker had last year.”

Reverting back to the mindset McMahon has for WrestleMania, an earlier report by the Inquisitr talked about the CEO preparing a huge surprise for WWE fans that will shock the world. More than likely, it will have to do with Roman Reigns, the WWE’s golden boy. Officials continuously try to replace Cena with the former muscle of the Shield, but to no avail as of now. WrestleMania will once again do a great job of entertaining the masses.

One emotional return was already announced by the WWE on this past episode Monday Night Raw. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class already has its first entrant. His name is Kurt Angle. After leaving the WWE years ago to test out other waters and broaden his horizons, he’s back to be enshrined as one of the best in the history of the WWE. In a recent interview with Jonathan Coachman on SportsCenter, Angle commented on his relationship with McMahon, summed up by Wrestling Inc.

“Regarding his relationship with Vince, they didn’t talk for years but they have a great relationship now. Angle says it was a mutual departure after he had a lot of fun with the company.”

Even though Vince McMahon is recovering, what will the head WWE official have in store for WrestleMania in Orlando? The huge surprise being rumored should excite all WWE fans across the world. As long as he is breathing, nothing will stop McMahon from working to create the best wrestling promotion in the industry.

[Featured Image by Twitter]