‘Doc Martin’ Star Martin Clunes Reveals That There Will Be Two More Seasons Of The Show

Fans were devastated when it was announced over the summer that the upcoming season of Doc Martin was to be the series finale, but now there is good news, as Martin Clunes has announced that there will be another season after this one on ITV and Acorn TV. Sure, all good things must come to an end, but it is some comfort that they have added one more season of the hit show.

Sure there is something to be said for going out on top, says the Inquisitr, and surely Martin Clunes would like to move on and do other things, but the show is beloved around the world. Many would be surprised to know that the ratings for Doc Martin last season were on par with Downton Abbey. Doc Martin will continue airing in the U.K., while American audiences can catch Seasons 8 and 9 on Acorn TV.

Vielleicht sollte man sich noch eine zweite Meinung einholen????????? Der etwas andere Landarzt #DocMartin​ ????????ist freitags für euch da! #Sky 1 pic.twitter.com/X6wIlXu2Zu — Sky 1 (@Sky1Deutschland) January 19, 2017

Martin Clunes himself has announced that Season 8 will not be the last season of Doc Martin, according to Radio Times. Clunes said that there will be a Season 9, airing in 2018. But Clunes wants fans to know that definitively, season nine will be it. Doc Martin is produced by Buffalo Pictures, which is run by Clunes’ wife, Philippa Braithwaite.

Fans will have to be comforted with one more season, watching the goings on in Portwenn. Clunes says that even though it will be hard to say goodbye, season nine is it.

“We start making [series 8] in spring and it’ll probably be on air in the autumn. So [series 8] is the second to last.”

Ian McNeice, who plays Bert Large, had feared that Season 7 would be it, because ITV threw the cast an over the top lavish party.

“At the end of the series we had a wrap party with the best drinks and food ever and we were thinking this is looking pretty – is this a goodbye? We were getting a little nervous. Then we had a cast and crew photograph and we had never had that before, and it was slightly unnerving that the end of this series we wrap things up nicely. But it is not over and we are thrilled.”

But the big buzz is that a U.S. remake is in the works, in the hands of Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of Friends.

CONFIRMED: Doc Martin will end in 2018. As ITV have decided to axe the show after 10 years. #DocMartin pic.twitter.com/polUPps3Qz — Martin Clunes OBE (@MartinClunesTV) January 19, 2017

But even though he is saying goodbye to Doc Martin, Martin Clunes has enjoyed every minute, and the show has given him Beatle status, says the Belfast Telegraph. Recently, Clunes was in Australia, and visited Norfolk Island, and the reaction blew him away.

“I had never felt so famous. It was like being one of the Beatles. They were literally screaming Doc Martin as I stepped off the plane. We saw ‘We love Doc Martin’ notices all around the island. A lot of Australians visit Port Isaac in Cornwall when we’re filming.”

But Clunes says that when Doc Martin is over, he will have more time to work on his other gig, which is touring remote areas, and sharing their history in a travel series.

“I get to go and see all these amazing things and I absolutely love that side of my job.”

Are you excited that Martin Clunes will be back for yet another season of Doc Martin?

