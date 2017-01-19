Brandi Glanville Goes After Lisa Rinna On Comments About Kim Richards Dying

Brandi Glanville may not be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore, but she has stayed close friends with Kim Richards and Yolanda Hadid. The three of them have growing friendships from meeting on the show, and it sounds like they all support Kim in her sobriety. So when Brandi learned that Lisa Rinna kept questioning Kim’s sobriety on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville immediately started defending her friend. Brandi Glanville didn’t understand why it was necessary for Lisa to talk about Kim possibly dying because of her addiction.

According to a new Bravo report, Brandi Glanville visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week, and it sounds like Brandi was shocked that Lisa Rinna had so much to say about Kim Richards. For months, she has prided herself on being sober, so it is shocking that Rinna would tell Eden Sassoon that she feels Richards will die soon. It seemed completely out of line and seemed like an uneducated comment considering they aren’t friends. And Brandi Glanville noticed these comments and was shocked.

“I just don’t understand why Lisa Rinna, who clearly does not like Kim, is so concerned with her sobriety on whether she lives or dies,” Brandi Glanville told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, adding, “I don’t get it. Like, really?”

During the show, Kyle Richards was shocked at Rinna’s comment that she was an enabler. Throughout the years that Richards struggled with alcohol abuse, Kyle really wanted to help her sister but didn’t know how to approach her. Brandi Glanville has made the comment that Kyle is her enabler, but Kyle felt she needed to say something on social media to clear her own name.

“I definitely am NOT an enabler. That would have been the easy way out,” Kyle Richards tweeted during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she doesn’t see herself as the reason why Kim keeps relapsing.

She added in another tweet, “I know my sister Kim would disagree with what Lisa R said too.”

As for Kim herself, she doesn’t see Lisa as a friend. The two have never gotten along and while Rinna keeps saying that she doesn’t understand why Kim doesn’t get help with her sobriety, Richards just wishes she would leave her alone. Clearly, Kim has been able to make it work without Rinna in her life and possibly with Brandi Glanville as a supportive friend.

“I think it’s up to her to choose who her friends are, and it’s not really my choice to make a decision who she wants to be friends with,” Kim Richards told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live months ago when she visited the set. “Of course, I don’t think she’s a great friend, but that’s not my decision.”

Maybe it was Lisa’s own comments on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that caused Brandi Glanville to speak her mind. On the show, she revealed that she was done talking about Kim, and it made Brandi question why she was even bringing up Richards’ sobriety once again. This is the fourth time that Lisa has questioned her former co-star’s health and her having regrets about bringing it up.

“It gave me chills as I explained this correlation to Eden, because it’s a big realization I have in that moment, and after sharing my feelings with Eden about what went down at game night and the Richards sisters precarious relationship, I vow to myself that the third time’s a charm, and I need to be DONE talking about it. I clearly want to move on, so I compartmentalize this new revelation and try my best to just move forward,” Lisa Rinna wrote on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week, sharing that she’s done talking about Kim behind her back.

