Michelle Obama Says Goodbye

Today, Michelle Obama said goodbye to the White House, her family’s home for the past eight years. While her husband, President Barack Obama, was holding his final press conference, the first lady videoed her very last walk through 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It was reported earlier this week that workers were noticed putting the final touches on their new home in the neighborhood of Kalorama.

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

News Australia reported that President-elect Trump will be inaugurated on Friday, at which time the White House will become his and Melania Trump’s new home, along with their son Baron.

President Obama leaves office with his highest approval rating since 2009, determined by a poll that found 60 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office. Interestingly, Obama used his final days as president to free Chelsea Manning. You may recall that the transgender former intelligence analyst passed on military and government documents in order to raise awareness about the impact of war.

Obama began his final address by thanking the journalists who covered his term at the White House.

“You’re not supposed to be sycophants. You’re supposed to be skeptics. You’re supposed to ask tough questions.”

The president also offered his prayers to former President George HW Bush and his wife Barbara, who are both in the hospital.

One can only assume how nostalgic First Lady Michelle Obama must have been feeling when she took one last walk with her two dogs through the White House. Tomorrow, the 53-year-old first lady, her 55-year-old husband President Barack Obama, and daughters 18-year-old Malia and 15-year-old Sasha will walk out of the White House for the last time.

Hollywood Life reported that the First Lady posted a video on Instagram showing their home for the past eight years.

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. ???????????????????????? A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:55am PST

“Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House.”

With the current first family preparing to leave, the question many people are wondering is whether there will ever be another first family like the Obamas at the White House.

News Australia reported that, while preparing for their departure from the White House, Michelle Obama recently celebrated the 53rd birthday. Her husband posted a tweet commemorating his wife’s birthday.

“To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn’t ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you.”

Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady. –mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

It’s very clear to anyone who knows the Obamas that they have a very solid relationship. The “south side” Barack Obama refers to is where the First Lady grew up, on the south side of Chicago. In the President’s farewell speech last week, he expressed his great admiration for his wife.

“Michelle — for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

It could well be said that Michelle Obama has become the first political figure in the United States to appear more likable than when she first entered the White House. A poll conducted in October found that the first lady was more popular than any major politician.

It’s no secret that there have been calls for the first lady to run for President, but this seems highly unlikely. It has been well documented that she was a reluctant first lady, and even though the couple says they’ll miss the White House, Michelle Obama has never been very fond of American politics.

Today, the President and First Lady joined Americans across the country in a day of service to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Naylor Road Family Shelter – the new home of “Malia and Sasha's Castle,” the playset which sat outside the Oval Office for eight years. A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

As she prepares to leave the White House, Michelle Obama has spoken quite publicly about how happy she’ll be to return to normal life. The Washington Post reported that Melissa Winter, the first lady’s longtime deputy chief of staff, will continue serving the first lady as her chief of staff as she moves forward to her post-White House career.

After a well-earned break, Michelle Obama plans to start working in Washington with a small staff. The group will be led by Melissa Winter, who was the first lady’s first hire during Barack Obama’s campaign in 2007. The very popular first lady, who has become a compelling voice in American politics, has already signaled how excited she is about continuing her advocacy work.

“Mel has been by my side from Day One. There is truly no one I trust more completely to make order out of chaos and take an idea from inception to execution. For the past decade, she has been one of my most trusted advisors and dearest friends.”

Michelle Obama opened up to Oprah Winfrey in an interview last year saying that she wants to do all the things she hasn’t been able to do for the past eight years, like open a window in her house, sit in a yard, and stroll through a big-box store.

“I want to open my front door without discussing it with anyone — and just walk.”

So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎ A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

Obama told Winfrey that she has given up hope of anonymity but aims to find a new normal.

“I’ve found that if you just flow into a pattern of life with people, they give you space to come in. That’s happened at my kids’ school and the places where I go and work out. I hope to find a way to seamlessly work my way into a normal life. It’s going to take time.”

As the First Lady prepares to deliver her final remarks of the Obama Administration, we are taking a look back at Mrs. Obama's most inspirational #ReachHigher quotes. Join us this Friday at 11AM ET as the First Lady celebrates the 2017 School Counselor of the Year in her final speech at the @WhiteHouse: wh.gov/live. A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

And, like other first families, Michelle Obama is working on her memoir, which should prove to be an enormous income-generating project for her; expected to net a multi-million-dollar advance. Melissa Winter believes that Michelle Obama is capable of writing many books.

“Probably down the line [there are] many books in her. I think she’d be a wonderful children’s book author. We haven’t set up a process for that, [but] down the line it would be a natural way to exhale from an experience like this.”

[Featured Image by Ralph Freso/Getty Images]