Could The Denver Broncos Target QB Tyrod Taylor In NFL Free Agency?

Tyrod Taylor was the Buffalo Bills’ starting quarterback this season, but his future is unclear at this point in time. There have been many reports and rumors that the Bills may choose to cut Taylor. If that is the case, it won’t be long before another team scoops him up to be their starting quarterback.

If Taylor does reach open free agency, there are a few teams that could show interest in signing him. One of those teams might be the Denver Broncos, who may be interested in upgrading the quarterback position. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are talented quarterbacks, but Taylor would certainly be a better option for the 2017 NFL season.

During the 2016 season with the Bills, Taylor completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards and six touchdowns.

While he may not have put up the biggest numbers, Taylor still showed that he is a capable starter. He took care of the football while recording solid numbers for what he had to work with. Taylor had to play a big chunk of the season without star wide receiver Sammy Watkins, which left him with very few targets.

Bills: Releasing Tyrod Taylor Predicting every team's biggest change this offseason: https://t.co/ROiNgskKcp — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2017

At 27-years-old, Taylor is still figuring out his full potential. He showed improvement from last season to this year, and there is plenty of room for him to continue growing. Denver might just be the franchise that can unlock his full potential and help him figure out what he needs to do to take that giant leap.

Denver won’t be the only team with interest in signing Taylor if the Bills move on from him. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cleveland Browns show interest as well if they decide not to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on a quarterback. Other teams that could show interest in Taylor include the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins.

It isn’t very often that a proven starting quarterback hits the open free agency market. Taylor could be one of the few that become available for the foreseeable future and are young enough to build around.

Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report believes that the Broncos will end up signing Taylor when everything is said and done. That doesn’t mean that they already have interest, but it certainly helps add intrigue.

Why the Bills should build around QB Tyrod Taylor—not show him the door: https://t.co/tW1spnYJy7 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/va42dUL18c — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 17, 2017

Losing Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler was a tough blow for the Broncos. They still showed off their powerful defense, but that wasn’t enough to make the playoffs. Denver ended up finishing third in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders.

John Elway is not the type of person to accept losing. He is the type of person to be aggressive with changes when something isn’t working. Signing Taylor to be the Broncos’ new starting quarterback would be the type of change that Elway could make to help turn things around after a rough season.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for Taylor and the Broncos. He will know his fate with the Bills in the near future. If Buffalo does end up moving on from him, the Broncos are certainly a team that would make sense for him.

Expect to hear more news on Taylor in the near future and don’t be shocked if he ends up with a different team next season.

[Featured Image by Bill Wippert/AP Images]