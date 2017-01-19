Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Baby Before Marriage? ‘KUWTK’ Reportedly Has Babies On The Brain

Khloe Kardashian has babies on the mind. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly thinking about having a baby — and she wants it to be with Tristan Thompson. Will Khloe get pregnant before marriage?

An inside source told Life & Style Magazine that Khloe is already planning a pregnancy in the near future. Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, might be a major obstacle, but Khloe isn’t going to let anything get in her way.

“She wants to have a baby with Tristan right away and isn’t bothered by the fact that he just became a dad,” an inside source shared. “Khloé́ feels healthier than ever and thinks this is the perfect time to try for a baby.”

Khloe tried to have kids in the past. On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe opened up about not being able to have a baby with former husband Lamar Odom. She also talked about the subject on her talk show, Kocktails with Khloe, revealing that she tried IVF to get pregnant.

For his part, the NBA star already has a newborn of his own, Prince, whom he had with Craig. Khloe was supportive throughout the pregnancy and even helped fly Thompson to Los Angeles for the birth of the child.

Although Khloe is all about having a kid with Thompson, her siblings, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, have their doubts. Their biggest worry is that Thompson isn’t as committed to the relationship as Khloe thinks he is.

“Khloé’s friends have warned her that Tristan and Jordan could get back together,” a source said, “and at the very least, co-parenting between them could be very dramatic and complicated.”

To make matters worse, Radar Online reports that Khloe’s close friends believe Thompson is using her for fame. Although Thompson has a successful career in the NBA, an inside source revealed that he is using Khloe “for her social media presence.”

“Since he’s been with Khloé, his following has doubled, which means his endorsement deals will as well,” the insider added. “It’s no coincidence that he upgraded from dating an Instagram model [Jordy Craig] to a reality TV star with more than 60 million followers.”

Despite the warnings, the source claims that Khloe Kardashian is doing all the work and is willing to go the extra mile for Thompson. With a full basketball season ahead, Thompson is finding it hard to make time for the reality star.

Meanwhile, according to Hollywood Life, Khloe is willing to get pregnant even before she ties the knot with Thompson. Khloe and Thompson started dating back in the summer of 2016 and have been together for less than six months.

“She’s telling everyone that Tristan’s the one,” a source claims. “She’s over the whole idea of marriage for now. She just wants to be a mom.”

Given Khloe’s abilities as an aunt, it makes sense that she’d want to become a mother. She’s also coming off a divorce from Odom that dragged on for several years, so getting married is probably not a big priority, at least not yet.

Of course, Khloe isn’t completely fearless when it comes to getting pregnant. Hollywood Life is reporting that the reality star is worried about her body, especially after she’s worked so hard on her fitness.

“Khloé’s actually started worrying about what pregnancy will do to her body,” an insider explained. “She’s in the best shape of her life right now and she has worked so hard for it. Gaining a bunch of weight for a pregnancy is terrifying.”

Khloe has not officially commented on her plans to have a baby with Thompson.

Tell us! Do you think Khloe Kardashian should have a baby with Tristan Thompson before they marry? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]