Nina Dobrev Flashes Genitals During ‘Men’s Health’ Photoshoot, Plus Is She Returning To ‘TVD’?

When Nina Dobrev flashes her genitals — by mistake while working on a photoshoot for Men’s Health Magazine — it makes the headlines!

According to Page Six, the former Vampire Diaries actress talked about the embarrassing ordeal in a recent interview, admitting that things aren’t always as “glamorous” as they may seem.

“Everybody always thinks that Hollywood and all these things are always glamorous and when you see this final result, I understand why you would believe that, but it’s not always the case,” Nina Dobrev said. “I don’t care how much I worked out. I was not going to be able to hold myself up and look effortless while doing so,” she added.

Nina Dobrev addressed flashing her genitals in the next part of the interview. It sounds like she has a very healthy outlook on stuff like this and while it wasn’t an ideal situation, she realizes that things happen and sometimes you just have to laugh it off. She says that flashing a crew member on set was “super awkward” but it sounds like she was able to recover and make a joke to ease the situation.

“I looked up and made eye contact with the gentleman in front of me and … his eyes went wide and he put his hat down. It wasn’t until that moment that I realized my legs were spread open and I’m wearing an itty bitty bikini in the photo. Super, super awkward! I just looked at him and was like, ‘I’m so so sorry … or you’re welcome? I don’t know,'” Nina said.

Although Nina Dobrev flashed her private parts, she seemed to have an all-around great time working on the special Men’s Health 2017 Tech Guide. Her double-page spread inside the publication was really sexy and the 28-year-old actress seemed to really love the experience and the results! Check out this Instagram photo that she shared with her fans before the mag’s release.

So excited to share a sneak peek of my @MensHealthMag December COVER for the Tech Guide Issue with you—download it this week.???????? A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Nov 15, 2016 at 12:50pm PST

Aside from Nina Dobrev’s flashing news, the actress also talked about her rumored Vampire Diaries return— sort of! According to the Huffington Post,

“I haven’t ever told secrets in the past and I’m definitely not going to start now. Sorry guys, I’m not allowed to talk about that,” she said when asked about the rumors. She seems to be staying focused on other aspects of her career and it doesn’t sound like she regrets leaving The Vampire Diaries at all. It was the right time for her, she says, and she has been doing great things since she left.

“When I left [‘The Vampire Diaries’], it was at the right moment for me and I’ve been working really, really hard since then, for the last year-and-a-half, two years, maybe, on films and it’s been paying off and going well. It definitely is a tough road at the beginning to transition from one medium to another, but I’ve been very fortunate and very lucky so far,” she told the Huffington Post.

Nina Dobrev hasn’t flashed anything else of note but she has been promoting her new film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which will be in theaters tomorrow (January 20).

