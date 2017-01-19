New ‘Logan’ Trailer: Wolverine Hurts, And We Hurt With Him [VIDEO]

Hugh Jackman is going to strap on the adamantium claws one last time and seeing him do it in the new Logan trailer is nothing if not painful to watch. It’s not painful because of any bad acting on anyone’s part. To the contrary, this is, perhaps, some of the best work that Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart have ever done. It’s painful because we’re confronted with the fact that Wolverine and Professor X, like the rest of us, are human.

Collider was one of the first to release information about the new Logan trailer, which is the final one before the movie premieres on March 3. The film, of course, is based on the Old Man Logan comics series by Mark Millar. In the trailer, we get a preview of what we can expect in the film. Wolverine, now living deep in the heart of Texas, is caring for Professor X, who is suffering from dementia, and Logan is medicating himself with alcohol to alleviate the constant pain he’s in from having adamantium running through his body for all these years. He’s perfectly content with living a life of anonymity until a young mutant with the same powers that he has comes looking for him for help. Naturally, since this takes place in the Marvel universe, the young mutant is being chased by sinister forces who want to use her powers for evil, and it’s up to old man Logan to help her.

But the new Logan trailer, according to Forbes, brings up a two-fold reality. The first, of course, is that within the Marvel universe, these two superheroes are doing something that superheroes, as a general rule, don’t do: they’re getting old. They’re aging. They’re feeling the effects of being around for so long, and they’re no longer immortal and invincible. They are, in fact, human, and that’s a trait that comics fans don’t like assigning to their superheroes. To comics fans, superheroes are immortal. Just think of how Superman has remained, well, super after all these years. Think of how Batman has remained flying over Gotham City for longer than some folks have been alive, and how badly these folks reacted when Ben Affleck tried to show the Caped Crusader as a — gasp! — man in his 40s.

The second reality that the new Logan trailer brings up is the fact that we’ve been watching Hugh Jackman play Wolverine for almost 20 years. To provide perspective, the first time Hugh Jackman donned the adamantium claws, America was transitioning from the Clinton presidency to the Bush II presidency, and the biggest concern on everyone’s mind was the Y2K virus.

Hugh Jackman told Cinema Blend that while he was glad he’d taken the role of Wolverine, ignoring the advice of his wife, who didn’t want him to take the role, he felt that the time had come to hang up his claws.

“It just felt like it was the right time to do it. And let’s be honest, 17 years. I never thought in a million years it would last, so I’m so grateful to the fans for the opportunity of playing it. … I kind of have in my head what we’re going to do in this last one. It just feels like this is the perfect way to go out.”

So, unless Ryan Reynolds can convince Hugh Jackman to make a special guest appearance in the Deadpool follow-up, the new Logan trailer will definitely be the beginning of the end for the superhero.

