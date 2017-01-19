Charlie Sheen’s Latest Mad Rants: Insults Rihanna, Selma Blair, Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Grey

Charlie Sheen may have just reignited his three-year-old feud with Rihanna, according to the Mirror. The 51-year-old Two and a Half Men actor has spoken out about his long-standing feud with the “Work” singer while on air at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Turn off the lights & I’ll glow.

To the extreme I rock a mic like a vandal,

Light up a stage & wax a chump like a candle. @tonytodd32 @andy pic.twitter.com/ft2fiI6O39 — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 12, 2017

Three years ago, Charlie Sheen took to Twitter to blast Rihanna for reportedly ignoring his request for her to meet his then-fiancée Scottine Ross.

It’s been three years since Charlie Sheen and Rihanna went public with their feud, so Andy Cohen thought it would be safe to ask the actor if the two had put their grievances behind them. But apparently, they didn’t.

After hearing the mention of Rihanna’s name, Charlie Sheen said, “Oh, that b*tch.” Then after Cohen noted the actor, who confirmed last year he is HIV positive, may have just reignited their feud and made it “worse,” Sheen said it’s the “Work” singer’s fault.

“No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense.”

The Hot Shots! actor seems to have had a change of heart after the interview aired, though, as he later took to Twitter to publicly apologize to Rihanna for his “inane self indulgence.”

dear @rihanna,

pardon my inane

self indulgence.

let’s have a drink someday

(on me)….

❤️

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 17, 2017

Even though Charlie Sheen has done tons of “insane” things in the past, the actor himself admits he isn’t as “insane” as people might think. The Anger Management actor said the beliefs that he is “bipolar” and “insane” are two biggest misconceptions about him.

“I’m actually quite thoughtful and often times rooted in all things logical.”

Charlie Sheen also revealed that his health is “really good” at the moment, and joked that it’s “not bad for a sick guy,” referring to his ongoing battle with HIV. The actor also threw mud at former co-stars Jenny McCarthy and Selma Blair.

When asked to rank his former female co-stars from the best to the worst, Charlie Sheen said it was only his Spin City co-star Heather Locklear whom the actor still cannot forget in a good way.

“Heather. And then Heather.”

RT HuffPostEnt: Heather Locklear leads celebrity support for Charlie Sheen after HIV diagnosis … pic.twitter.com/OMJDRNBTvf — HoofitAndDonger (@HoofitAndDonger) November 21, 2015

When Cohen noted Charlie Sheen hadn’t ranked his other co-stars, including Selma Blair, Jenny McCarthy, and Lindsay Lohan, the actor had a few words to say about the latter.

“Lindsay’s a trip. She’s work, but she’s cool. She’s fun to look at.”

Then Charlie Sheen moved on to slam McCarthy and Blair, saying that he would like to “kind of mash these two up together” and even “kick ’em to the curb” because they “deserve” one another.

While it’s unclear why Charlie Sheen hates McCarthy so much, he didn’t get along with Blair and she was even fired from Anger Management. The actor also mocked his Ferris Bueller’s Day Off co-star Jennifer Grey for having undergone a nose job.

“You’ve never seen a nose job ruin a career before Jennifer Grey’s.”

Charlie Sheen has recently revealed he had suicidal thoughts following his HIV diagnosis in November, 2015, according to E! Online. Although it’s been more than a year since the actor confirmed the news, he has only now confessed to wanting to “eat a bullet.”

In his interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America last Wednesday, Charlie Sheen, who’s currently promoting his new comedy film Mad Families, revealed he had “immediately wanted to eat a bullet” when he found out he was HIV-positive in 2015. But the only thing that had stopped him from pulling the trigger was that his mom was there.

“I wouldn’t do that in front of her or let her find me to clean up that mess.”

WATCH: @charliesheen joins the show LIVE to discuss his new movie @MadFamilies! pic.twitter.com/WnQEEnXHVZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2017

Charlie Sheen also revealed that he feels good now. In, fact he may be feeling very good, as the actor says when he goes out in the world “it’s just warm hugs and compliments” all around.

“I walk out in the world and it’s just warm hugs and compliments and there’s nothing but love out there right now.”

