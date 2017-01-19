Aaron Rodgers’ Family Doesn’t Trust Girlfriend Olivia Munn — And He’s ‘Furious’

Aaron Rodgers’ family is reportedly concerned about his relationship with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

According to a new report, the Rodgers family, who recently confirmed they have not been in touch with the Green Bay Packers quarterback since shortly into his romance with Munn, feels that the actress isn’t dating Aaron Rodgers for the right reasons.

“[Aaron Rodgers] is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on January 18. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn began dating one another in early 2014 and have been hitting red carpet events, including the Academy Awards, the ESPY Awards, the Country Music Awards and the Met Gala, ever since. They are also active on social media and even have accounts for their two dogs.

According to another source, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn weren’t thrilled with the news of Ed Rodgers’ recent interview with The New York Times, in which Aaron Rodgers’ father spoke of his “complicated” relationship with the athlete and noted that his family was “hoping the best.”

“[Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn] don’t want this public,” the source told the magazine, confirming that the two-year rift between Rodgers and his family is “over the actress.”

Aaron Rodgers’ family feud first began making news last summer when his brother, Jordan, began starring on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. During the season, Jordan was seen informing the reality star that she may not meet Aaron Rodgers during their hometown date in Chico, California. Then, after Jordan traveled to Chico to introduce Fletcher to his family, his father was seen telling Fletcher that “fame can change you” while addressing the distance between Aaron Rodgers and the rest of their family.

Following the date, Fletcher chose Jordan during her final rose ceremony and they have since become engaged. Still, however, Fletcher has yet to meet Aaron Rodgers.

“JoJo still has not met Aaron Rodgers, which is crazy,” the first source confirmed to Us Weekly.

Fletcher has been engaged to Aaron Rodgers’ brother since the August 1, 2016 finale of The Bachelorette, but for months, they have stayed silent in regard to the ongoing family feud. That said, Jordan did briefly touch on the drama between them when he appeared on the “Garbage Time” podcast in June. At that time, he explained that he and Aaron Rodgers “have a relationship. It’s complicated. I’ll say that.”

“Obviously Jordan hates the tension with his brother [Aaron Rodgers],” the source continued, “but the thing is nobody knows what really happened – Olivia, money, fame, all of it?”

When Aaron Rodgers’ family feud was first discussed on The Bachelorette, another source spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that Olivia Munn has reportedly found herself in the middle of the family’s drama.

Olivia Munn “has a strong personality and every meeting she has had with them has gone badly,” the source noted.

“The family says Aaron stopped talking to them,” continued the insider. “While Aaron says they don’t talk because his family doesn’t like Olivia.”

In response to the idea of Munn being blamed for the tension between Aaron Rodgers and his family, a source close to the actress said, “Aaron makes his own decisions and wouldn’t be swayed by Olivia.”

To see more of Aaron Rodgers, tune into the Green Bay Packers’ upcoming NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, January 22, at 3:03 p.m.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]