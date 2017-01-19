Wild Or Just Drunk? Bella Hadid Shares Seductive Stripping Pic Of Kendall Jenner After A Night Out

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner enjoyed a girl’s night out in New York on Wednesday during which time they left everything to the imagination by showing the least amount of skin as they wore tracksuits. For Bella, the only thing she flashed were her well-toned abs while wearing sports crop top that was black. Kendall, on the other hand, wore a fur coat with a tee underneath.

But that the polite part of the evening quickly ended as Bella let her wild side out when they got back to her apartment. The model decided to try out her photographic skills on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star by making Kendall lie on her back. Bella then began to snap away as the reality star started to pull her track pants down to reveal that she was wearing fishnets. As Bella Hadid shared the seductive stripping pic of Kendall Jenner, fans of Kendall now have Bella to thank!

While it is not clear what her motivation was, Bella has sought the company of her friends more than ever before since she learned that her ex, The Weeknd, had moved on to Selena Gomez just two months after they parted ways. In her circle of friends, however, not everyone was on her side. Kylie Jenner, for instance, seems to be in the other camp. Earlier in the week, Kylie went out with her boyfriend Tyga to meet The Weeknd. While The Weeknd wore black during the night out, Kylie and Tyga wore red. According to various accounts, The Weeknd enjoyed being in the company of Bella’s pals even though they had broken up and was now linked to Selena. Carbone, an upmarket Italian restaurant was the scene of the night out.

That a relationship between Selena Gomez and the “Starboy” hitmaker now exists was reinforced on Wednesday when pictures emerged showing the two hugging and kissing.

“They were hugging and kissing. His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after. They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing so incredibly happy and in love,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

It is understood that Bella was hurt by the fact that The Weeknd had moved on so quickly. Bella also felt betrayed since she had been friends with Selena. But reports emanating from TMZ indicate that Selena had denied being particularly close to Bella, and she, therefore, didn’t need to seek her permission before going out with The Weeknd. In short, it wasn’t a violation of the girl code!

But things came to a head when photographer Mert Alas put up a photo of Selena Gomez wearing a thong and then tagged The Weeknd. Though the “Starboy” singer didn’t comment, Hadid was not impressed at all as she promptly unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Mert later pulled down the photo.

Later, a photo of Bella giving paparazzi the bird while strolling in New York City emerged during her first appearance in public following the photographic evidence of the Selena and The Weeknd relationship. She was asked how she was feeling by one paparazzo, and she replied she was fine. Speaking to E! News, a source, however, said that this was far from the truth.

“She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him. They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena,” the source revealed.

A friend of Bella has also disclosed that the model had contacted The Weeknd to warn him that Selena was just using him. The friend says that the musician is not taking Bella seriously as he thinks she is just jealous.

A source also told TMZ that Selena and The Weeknd are not serious as they have only been hanging out for a few weeks now. However, other sources said that the Weeknd had an eye on Selena for a long time. In his song, “Party Monster,” he is clearly heard singing praises for Selena Gomez’s posterior. That will not be music to the model’s ears even as Bella Hadid shares a seductive stripping pic of Kendall Jenner.

