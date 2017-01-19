Jenelle Evans Reportedly Quits ‘Teen Mom 2’: Inside Her Bizarre Behavior As She Preps For Baby No. 3

Jenelle Evans is done with Teen Mom 2, at least for now. In Touch Weekly is reporting that Evans refuses to continue production until MTV changes their ways. Will this be the end of Evans’ time on the hit reality show?

“Janelle refused to film until they changed the way they were doing things,” an insider revealed. “She told the producers that they capitalize on all her drama and she was sick of it.”

According to OK Magazine, Evans believes that other cast members are getting preferential treatment. After watching the show, Evans walked away thinking her co-stars were portrayed in a much more positive light.

Evans, of course, isn’t afraid of drama. Apart from preparing for the birth of her third child, Evans is in a heated battle with her ex, Nathan, and mother, Barbara, over the custody of her boys, Kaiser and Jace. Not to mention the assault charges Nathan’s girlfriend filed against her this season.

“In the promos for the show, they always show happy moments for other girls with their kids, but she said if it was a promo involving her it’s all drama and stuff that makes her look bad,” the insider continued.

It finally sounds like Evans is standing up for herself. “Jenelle put her foot down. She had a huge fight with the team and told them she is not going to film anything else. She was ready to walk away from the show,” the insider added. “She was so mad. She said they never show any of her good peaceful stuff or give her any positive time at all. Like that trip to Florida, all they featured was her bashing Nathan.”

Jenelle Evans hard stance eventually paid off. Evans finally agreed to return to filming once producers promised to show her in a more positive light.

“Jenelle made them rearrange editing. So the last two episodes have been better for her. She even made them delete some of the things that had been put on social media that were negative about her. She just refused to film until they fixed some things.”

Evans isn’t the only member of Teen Mom 2 to express their frustration with the editing process. Just last season, Amber Portwood announced that she is leaving the series because of the “disrespect” she feels.

With her Teen Mom 2 status alive and well, MTV is reporting that Evans is getting ready for the birth of baby no. 3. The baby is Evan’s third with David Eason and she has gone to great lengths to document the journey so far.

From the first baby bump pic to her red carpet appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Evans has shared every step of the way with fans on social media. This includes first looks at her ultrasound and a cute Halloween pic with the family. Even her co-stars got in on the fun during the reunion, posing alongside Evans in a fun photo op.

“This weekend was a long one and stressful during the reunion but it was still a good accomplishment to get another season completed! Thanks to @mtv and these ladies for making this show ever happen,” Evans wrote alongside the pic.

According to E! News, Evans just hosted a baby shower for her new daughter. The reality star shared several pics of the event on social media and looked happier than ever to welcome another baby into the world.

“It’s awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl’s arrival soon!” she captioned one photo. “Tonight was great and wouldn’t want it any other way. Now the 3-week countdown begins Miss Ensley!”

Tell us! Do you think Jenelle Evans would truly quit Teen Mom 2? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]