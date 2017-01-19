Chris Brown & Rihanna Head To Paris Amid Dating Rumors, ‘Rihanna Never Loved Someone The Way She Loved Chris’ Claims Source

As rumors swirl that Chris Brown and Rihanna might be heading for a reunion, the former couple are allegedly set to spend some time in Paris, France.

Just days after sources claimed that Rihanna and Brown were spotted in the same club in New York City, reports are now claiming that both singers are set to appear at separate events in Paris this week. The former lovers are once again sparking rumors that they could be planning a reconciliation and might soon be dating again.

According to ChrisBrownFrance.com, Brown is expected to appear in the French city on January 19 “to present his brand of Black Pyramid clothing to the French public during Fashion Week.” Rihanna was reportedly recently spotted at the airport on her way to the French capital where it’s thought that she’ll be taking in some shows as part of Paris Fashion Week: Mens, which is taking over the city from January 18 to January 22.

The news that both Brown and Rihanna are both expected to be in Paris at the same time got a number of fans talking on social media, with some suggesting that it might not be a coincidence that the former couple will be in the same city just days after their run-in in New York City.

“Chris and Rihanna spotted at the same club in NY. Now they’re both heading to Paris,” Twitter user @Chrisbreezy_90 tweeted out of Rihanna and Brown’s reported trip to France amid rumors they may soon be dating again. “Coincidence or…?”

“Chrianna stans having a fit because Chris happens to be in Paris the same time Rihanna is,” Rihanna fan @unrulyfenty tweeted of the twosome’s trip to the city, while @ladyadri24 added, “Chris Brown and Rihanna in Paris at the same time… What a coincidence!” before even speculating that Rihanna might attend Brown’s event.

It’s not thought that Chris and Rihanna travelled to France together, and neither singer has confirmed if they have any plans to spend time in each other’s company while in the city. The claims that they’ll both be in Paris at the same time come amid a great deal of speculation surrounding the former couple in recent weeks.

Prior to their run-in at New York City club Up & Down, several sites alleged that there was a possibility Brown and Rihanna could be planning to get back together and start dating again following Rihanna’s breakup with Drake back in October.

Hollywood Life alleged last month that Rihanna “misses” Chris Brown. They claimed amid rumors the two may soon start dating again that she had supposedly been doing a lot of thinking over the holidays about her past romance with Brown.

More than three years after Chris and Rihanna last split, a source alleged to the site that the “Love On The Brain” singer had supposedly been “reflecting on how deep their love was when they were in their heyday.” Rihanna allegedly told friends in recent weeks that “she hates the fact she and Chris kept falling in and out of love in the past.”

“[Rihanna] never loved someone the way that she loved her some [Chris],” continued the source amid the latest round of dating speculation to follow her and Brown’s 2013 breakup.

The report came amid claims that Brown’s mom, Joyce Hawkins, had supposedly been singing Rihanna’s praises to her son following her breakup with Drake. Joyce has allegedly been urging Brown to start dating his former girlfriend again. Rihanna and Chris were first linked together in 2008.

“Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life and wishes they would have worked out long-term,” a source told the site of Chris’s mom’s supposed feelings towards Rihanna. The source claimed that Hawkins had reportedly been telling the “Forever” singer that she believes none of his other exes “hold a candle” to Rihanna.

Chris and Rihanna have neither confirmed nor denied the rampant dating rumors claiming they may be planning on getting back together. Radar Online claimed back in November that the former couple had supposedly been in contact since Rihanna called it quits with Drake, alleging that the Chris and his former girlfriend had also reportedly met up.

An inside source alleged at the time that Rihanna and Brown were “talking everyday” again and had allegedly “taken tentative steps towards a reunion” as rumors swirl about their dating lives. So far, neither Rihanna nor Chris have confirmed the report.

Do you think there’s a chance Rihanna and Chris Brown could meet up in Paris amid the dating rumors?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]