WWE News: Goldberg To Main Event ‘Fastlane’ Pay-Per-View In March

Six months ago, you’d have been in the minority if you thought Goldberg was in line to main event a WWE pay-per-view. But in the ‘never say never’ business of professional wrestling, that’s exactly what’s transpired. After more than 12 years away, Goldberg returned to the WWE and found himself in the main event of Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar back in November.

And originally, that was supposed to be it. Originally, Goldberg and the WWE agreed to a one-match return where he was supposed to lose to Lesnar, returning the favor so to speak after winning their infamous match at WrestleMania XX in 2004. But as we’ve detailed ad nauseam since then, the overwhelmingly positive response Goldberg has received led to his services being extended, at least through WrestleMania 34 this coming April.

So six months ago, the possibility that Goldberg would headline any pay-per-view appeared extremely slim. But he was in the main event at Survivor Series, he’s an official entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble match in two weeks which will headline that show, and as of now, the WWE has penciled-in his expected rematch with Brock Lesnar as the headliner for WrestleMania in Orlando.

And then there’s today’s news that, according to a report from Daily Wrestling News, Goldberg is slated to be in the main event at the RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, Fastlane, in March. That means that in the four matches Goldberg has signed on for, they’ll all be main events.

What is official is that Goldberg will, in fact, be wrestling at Fastlane, but his opponent has yet to be determined. And, despite the fact that Brock Lesnar will be working his busiest road to WrestleMania schedule since 2004, it won’t include the Fastlane pay-per-view. At least not yet. As we pointed out on Tuesday, Brock’s current schedule only includes wrestling at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, but since he’s booked for so many dates, that’s always subject to change.

Recent history for WWE’s returning part-time stars has placed them in a bubble, interacting only with their upcoming opponent or simply doing promos alone in the ring. But this time around, the company has planted seeds for other potential angles for both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar in their most recent visits to RAW.

This was likely done for two reasons. Because both are in the Royal Rumble match, they will have to interact with other superstars. But perhaps more importantly, it sets the stage for Brock’s next feud after Goldberg while we get a glimpse at who Goldberg might be facing at Fastlane.

We have pointed out in the past how there were some within the company that wanted to mirror the Brock Lesnar-Goldberg feud from 2004 with the exception of the backlash their match at WrestleMania received. That would have then included some interference at the pay-per-view sandwiched in between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Back in 2004, Goldberg interfered in Lesnar’s match with Eddie Guerrero, costing him the WWE Championship and setting up that ‘Mania showdown.

But as of now, other WWE officials don’t want Lesnar to take away any of Goldberg’s spotlight that he’ll have mostly to his own at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Again, this could all change if Vince McMahon doesn’t like the direction of the show, but at the very least, Goldberg is a certainty to headline the pay-per-view.

And though we’ve yet to get confirmation on his opponent for that night, there’s a good chance that his most recent appearance on RAW gave some hint. If you recall, he, much like Brock this past week, was involved in a solid segment with Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. We should expect Goldberg to be booked in a match with at least one of them, if not, more than one. Seven of the last 10 pay-per-views in between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania have featured a multi-man main event.

