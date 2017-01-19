New ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Poster Revealed — Also, Why Emma Watson Turned Down Cinderella

As the March release of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast draws nearer, the company has been speeding up their output of promotional posters, trailers, and TV spots. From interviews with the cast to new posters and music clips, the movie’s release date is becoming more and more anticipated.

Their newest poster is the one we’ve all been waiting for: a glimpse not only at beloved scenes from the film, but also a look at the human versions of characters such as Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Mrs. Potts.

On the far left side, a distant but looming image of Beast’s castle is flanked by Le Fou (Josh Gad), Gaston ((Luke Evans), and Maurice (Kevin Kline). Opposite to them and decorating the bottom of the poster is Lumiere (Ewan McGregor), Cogsworth (Sir Ian McKellan) and many other household characters. In the middle panel of the poster, fans are presented with the iconic Beauty and the Beast shot of Belle and the Beast dancing (queue the candlelight and “Tale as Old as Time”).

What everyone is buzzing about, however, is the far right panel of the poster. Here, the characters along the bottom are revealed in their human forms, also thoroughly decked out in 18th-century garb. The only character not present in the human line up is Chip, who will be played by Nathan Mack.

Emma Watson is currently in the spotlight because of her interview with Total Film. In the interview, the Harry Potter actress informed the world that she had been offered the main role in Disney’s Cinderella. Watson turned the role down, but took the offer to play Belle, which begs the question: Why?

“I didn’t know they were going to make Beauty and the Beast at the time I turned down Cinderella,” she explained. “But when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did.”

Emma went on to say that Belle has so many positive traits and virtues, making her a good role model.

“She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that’s the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice.”

She did not say that she believed Cinderella’s character to necessarily be lacking, but rather that she found Belle to be particularly compelling.

“There’s this kind of outsider quality that Belle had, and the fact she had this really empowering defiance of what was expected of her. In a strange way, she challenges the status quo of the place she lives in, and I found that really inspiring. She manages to keep her integrity and have a completely independent point of view. She’s not easily swayed by other people’s perspective – not swayed by fearmongering or scapegoating.”

Watson explained in another interview via Flicks and the City that she has loved the story and the Disney film since she was about 4-years-old. The movie came out the year that she was born, so Watson found herself immersed in it from a young age. The feisty and independent but caring nature of Belle is what specifically engendered her admiration, Emma says.

The actress has also been an active and positive force in the development of the character in this year’s movie, according to Spy.

“So intent was Watson on making sure Belle stayed a strong, inspiring role model for young girls, she only agreed to the film once director Bill Condon agreed crafting the character would be a ‘collaborative’ process,” the source reported. “Moderations included turning Belle into an inventor, after Watson had wondered what the princess ‘did all day.'”

While there is a considerable amount of pressure resting on the cast and crew — after all, this is one of the top Disney classics — they seem to be striving to uphold the 1990s style and vision.

[Featured Image by Disney]