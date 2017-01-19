WWE News: Donald Trump Quoted By Bookmaker To Win WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017

The WWE universe is turning its attention to the 2017 Royal Rumble. This year’s battle royal takes place at the Alamodome in Texas of January 29. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, last week saw WWE superstar, The Undertaker, announce that he would be entering the first big WWE PPV event of 2017. It is perhaps understandable that the bookmakers have installed the Undertaker as a shot odds favorite to win, what could be his last, Royal Rumble. The Deadman is now 51-years-old, and many fans believe that he may retire after April’s showcase event, WrestleMania 33.

The WWE universe would love to see The Undertaker triumph over 29 opponents in the 2017 Royal Rumble. A win in the event would be seen by many as the perfect way to bring a stellar career to a close. The Undertaker has n0t participated in the Royal Rumble since he won the event in 2007, so fans will be delighted if the Deadman takes the Royal Rumble crown.

Royal Rumble sees 30 WWE superstars fight it out and the last man standing wins the opportunity of a World Championship bout at WrestleMania. The WWE’s Vince McMahon has played down rumors of a bout between The Undertaker and 15-time World Champion John Cena. WWE fans will know that Cena is challenging AJ Styles for the World Championship at the Royal Rumble event. Should Cena win that bout, and The Undertaker win Royal Rumble, then a match between the pair at WrestleMania would seem inevitable.

Cena and The Undertaker have met on five occasions in the past. Both stars have two wins, and there was one “no result.” Cena and The Undertaker are two of the biggest stars that WWE has produced and the WWE universe would love to see the pair face-off, especially if this is The Undertakers final year in the WWE.

Fans of WWE Monday Night Raw where surprised at the lack of Royal Rumble announcements on this week’s show. There were some announcements on this week’s WWE SmackDown Live but the official WWE website shows that the Royal Rumble lineup is far from complete. There are still 12 Royal Rumble slots available, and for the moment at least WWE is keeping quiet about who will fill those slots.

As is often the case, bookmakers have offered a few clues as to who those final Royal Rumble participants might be. Bizarrely Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is quoting odds for two very long shots as possible Royal Rumble winners. The bookmaker is offering odds of 500/1 for Donald Trump or Barack Obama to win the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Wait, Bookmakers Are Taking Bets On Donald Trump Winning The 2017 Royal Rumble?

As a fan of WWE wrestling you will know that the WWE universe loves a good storyline. WWE stories are often months in the planning and the more outrageous the story, the more fans love the show. It is hardly likely that we will see Donald Trump enter the Royal Rumble ring, even in the outrageous world of WWE wrestling the idea would be a little too preposterous.

Despite that, Irish bookmakers, Paddy Power, are offering odds of 500/1 on either Obama or Trump winning the 2017 Royal Rumble. Compare those odds to the fact that bookmakers were offering 5000/1 odds on Leicester City winning last season’s English Premier League title. History tells us that Leicester came through and made several gamblers very happy indeed.

Donald Trump overcame very long odds to win the U.S. presidential election, and no one doubts that the new president is up for a fight. Even during the normally quiet transition period Trump has continued to lash out at his detractors, most recently at human rights campaigner John Lewis. Trump is clearly a fighter, but what are the chances of Donald Trump using his inauguration speech to declare himself a candidate for the 2017 Royal Rumble? Many would expect those odds to be a lot greater than 500/1.

Sanity does prevail in Paddy Powers odds for the Royal Rumble, they have installed The Undertaker as a very short odds favorite to win the event.

