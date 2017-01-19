Tarek And Christina El Moussa: How Is ‘Flip Or Flop’ Couple Coping With Their Divorce?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are parting ways after seven years of marriage and two children.

As new episodes of their HGTV house-flipping series, Flip or Flop, continue to air, the couple is months into their separation and preparing for divorce. However, when it comes to coping with the split, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are reportedly handling things in much different ways.

While Christina El Moussa is said to be struggling to keep things together after their May 2016 breakup, Tarek El Moussa is allegedly enjoying his new life as a single man.

“[Christina El Moussa] is overwhelmed by life without her husband and is working hard to keep it all together after their split,” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 19. “Tarek [El Moussa] moved out of the massive home they shared together several months ago. Since then Christina has been leaning on a small team of nannies who help her with their two small kids as she juggles business obligations and managing the household.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa parted ways in May 2016 after a bizarre incident involving a firearm at their former marital home in Yorba Linda, California. As the outlet revealed, authorities visited the home in late spring and months later, it was alleged that inappropriate text messages had led to the blowup.

Although Tarek and Christina El Moussa have claimed that neither party engaged in a relationship with someone else prior to their split, they have both been linked to other people since they parted ways several months ago. That said, while Christina El Moussa has reportedly been dating their former contractor, Gary Anderson, for some time, Tarek was only involved in an allegedly short-lived romance with his kids’ former nanny, Alyssa Logan, and since they reportedly split, he has been enjoying a few other ladies.

“Tarek visits the Venetian gentleman’s club in Anaheim all the time,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He spends a couple hundred bucks and stays for a few hours, gets some lap dances from the exotic dancers and then leaves. He tries to keep a low profile when he comes in, he doesn’t make it rain or anything but he sure enjoys the ladies. He will toss back a couple of drinks sometimes alone, sometimes with a friend.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa kept their split on the down-low for several months, but after their reported altercation in May began to make headlines, they confirmed their relationship had come to an end.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” the couple told People Magazine in a statement in December. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward.”

“We plan to continue our professional life together by being professional, by doing our jobs well, by being prepared and by working hard,” they continued of their future plans, which include the release of their book, Flip Your Life.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa will also continue to keep their kids’ best interest in mind as they co-parent six-year-old Taylor and one-year-old Brayden.

“The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids,” they explained. “We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.”

While Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s marriage has come to an end, their HGTV series is expected to continue airing until some time later this year. As E! News revealed to readers last month, Tarek and Christina El Moussa will fulfill the duties of their contracts before potentially parting ways with the network.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7, which is currently airing on HGTV on Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]