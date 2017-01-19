Donald Trump Being Advised To Save Inauguration Dance For Caitlyn Jenner

Donald Trump is being advised by his handlers to save an inauguration dance for Caitlyn Jenner before a constant stream of TV cameras.

Members of the Republican president-elect’s transition team are touting the almost certain act as a “brilliant idea,” sensing it as a chance for the new administration to curry favor with the LGBTQ community.

Throughout his campaign, Trump often angered members of that community with some of his fiery rhetoric, but members of his team are now convinced such a high-profile act so early in his administration could offer him yet another opportunity to win more of them over.

“Time heals all wounds,” a source told the New York Post.

A former Olympic gold medalist, Bruce Jenner was an avid Republican long before he transitioned into Caitlyn and ended his marriage to Kris Jenner.

“The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights,” a source said of the prospect of president-elect dancing the night away with Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s stepfather and Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s biological.

“A picture is worth a thousand tweets,” the source added.

The 67-year-old Jenner recently confirmed she plans to be on hand for the historic day and a part of many of the day’s activities.

“Caitlyn has been a Republican all her life and she sees this as an opportunity to represent and defend the LGBTQ community within the party,” a source described as close to her recently shared with PEOPLE.

Jenner’s invite comes courtesy of the American Unity Fund, a non-profit conservative organization that promotes itself as being committed to advancing the cause of freedom and equal opportunity for LGBTQ Americans.

“Caitlyn sees this as a chance to bring attention to LGBTQ causes and she is committed to protecting human rights no matter the political party in power,” said a source. “She has no problem speaking out if Republicans fail to protect equal rights.”

Jenner was also in attendance at last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where Trump formally accepted the nomination that officially branded him the face of the party.

Among the activities she was prominently involved in was the American Unity Fund’s “Big Tent Brunch,” where she openly mingled with other LGBTQ supporters.

So passionate about her politics does Jenner appear to be, prior to last November’s presidential election she seemingly convinced Kim Kardashian to at least consider casting her ballot for Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Kanye West’s reality TV star wife later shared she was open to supporting Trump in his often-bitter battle against the former first lady.

“At first I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m so Hillary’, but I had a long political call with Caitlyn last night about why she’s voting Trump,” Kardashian told reporters back then. “I’m on the fence.”

Earlier in the year, Kardashian took to Twitter to endorse Clinton in one of her widely-circulated and world-famous selfies.

“I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country,” she posted.

After once self-identifying as a “liberal Republican,” Kardashian has more recently gravitated toward Democratic causes, voting for the party in the most recently held mid-term elections and voicing her support for President Obama and on the issue of gun control.

After all the controversy about Trump and her potentially being one of his supporters, she later added a post that unabashedly showed off her Democratic allegiance.

“I found that without a doubt, I stand with Hillary,” she wrote. “I’m with her. I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job.”

