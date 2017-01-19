‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Confronts Olivia, Maxie And Nathan Celebrate, Griffin Explodes, And Elizabeth Reaches Out To Sam

This has been a wild week on General Hospital, and spoilers tease that there is plenty more chaos on the way. It has finally been revealed that Julian’s not-so-dead sister Olivia is indeed the evil force shaking things up in Port Charles, and viewers watched as Maxie and Nathan tied the knot at last. The show was pre-empted on Wednesday due to President Obama’s final press conference, so the episode slated to air on January 18 has been shifted to Thursday. Where are things headed next?

SheKnows Soaps details that Maxie and Nathan will celebrate their wedding with their loved ones and share their first dance as newlyweds during the January 19 episode. In addition, General Hospital spoilers note that Lulu will try to bond with Charlotte. She was quite upset to see Valentin and Charlotte at the wedding as Nina’s guests and further upset that he continues to hold back the truth from their daughter. Despite those frustrations, Lulu will try to connect with the little girl, and at one point she will need to go running after Charlotte.

Griffin has been a bit out of the loop regarding what supposedly happened to Claudette, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that he will be asking Nina what she knows. He will soon be throwing out accusations, surely toward Valentin, and Soap Central notes that Griffin’s temper will emerge as this all plays out.

Anna has been desperately trying to figure out the connection she has to Valentin from their past, and she had a memory flash earlier this week that could provide significant insight into the situation. General Hospital spoilers share that Anna will end up slapping Valentin during Thursday’s show, calling him a bastard, but there is more yet to come as this connection is flushed out. In addition, something, possibly this slap, will make Valentin slip in maintaining his carefully constructed demeanor.

Julian went to confront his sister Olivia, whom he had supposedly killed years ago, and fans finally have confirmation that their theories regarding Olivia being alive and behind the latest chaos in Port Charles were correct. Olivia will taunt Julian that she will eventually get the revenge she desires, and it sounds as if Julian will be scrambling to protect the people he loves from his sister as she moves forward in her plans.

Sam had a bit of a pregnancy scare, but General Hospital spoilers hint that this will pan out to be no big deal, as Elizabeth will find Sam and express her concerns regarding Franco being missing. Elizabeth will reveal what she thinks is going on with Sam, seemingly looking for help. Despite Sam’s hatred toward Franco and the difficult history between these two women, Elizabeth and Sam will soon begin to work together to try to figure out where Franco is.

Thursday’s show brings a bit with Alexis and Ava, as General Hospital spoilers note that Ava will hand Alexis a bottle of alcohol and nudge her to pour a drink. Can Alexis keep herself steady or will Ava’s needling push her back over the edge?

Unfortunately, there is no new episode ahead on Friday, as the soap is pre-empted for the presidential inauguration. Next week, Alexis will open up to Sam regarding everything regarding Julian’s blackmail and what she thinks happened with Tom. Sam will be stunned, but she’ll be determined to stand by her mom’s side. Jason will be facing an illness of some sort, and Elizabeth will uncover something stunning.

During the week of January 23, viewers will also see more of Curtis and Jordan together, while Sonny will be trying to share some advice with Nelle. Viewers may be frustrated with the frequent schedule shifts as of late, but General Hospital spoilers tease that some big moments are on the way, and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]