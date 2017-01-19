‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Paul Gives Sharon A Stern Warning, Dylan Caught In A Trap, And Devon Dumps Hilary

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera on Thursday, January 19. Paul (Doug Davidson) gives Sharon (Sharon Case) a stern warning about her interference in Dylan’s (Steve Burton) undercover assignment. Dylan will head into a trap set up by Fisk (Scott Speiser). Devon (Bryton James) will tell Hilary (Mishael Morgan) that he remembers the night of his crash.

Paul Gives Sharon A Stern Warning

According to She Knows Soaps, Paul and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) discuss Sharon’s call to Dylan’s burner phone. Paul decides to head over to Sharon’s to explain to her that she could have put his life at risk.

#YR Spoilers: Sharon Not To Blame This Time – Kevin Left Paul's Office Unsecuredhttps://t.co/u8SQIeDq2t pic.twitter.com/Uwpgb6nHIf — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 18, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Paul confronts Sharon about calling Dylan on the burner phone. He will say he knows she did because they talked to him after her call. Sharon will cry and say that she just needed to know that he was safe. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon believes that Dylan took the case because of Sully. Paul gives her a hug and promises that Dylan will return to her alive, but she has to stay out of police business.

Dylan Walks Into A Trap

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Dylan walks into a trap when meeting Fisk in Miami. Just as Dylan reaches out to shake his hand, Dylan overhears a gunshot. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that it won’t scare the Genoa City cop off and he continues his meeting with the drug lord. Fisk and Alex (Jess Webb) argue over the details of the exchange. Dylan starts to sense something is going wrong with the deal and threatens to walk out.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Fisk isn’t sure he can trust Dylan. Alex casually mentions that his boss is a woman something that makes Fisk even more suspicious of Dylan. He explains that she is only the boss’ wife and changes the subject quickly.

Alex counts the money and discovers that Dylan gave them too much money. Dylan appears to be in a hurry and wants to finish the deal. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Fisk orders his man to take Dylan to Pier 13. Once Dylan is the car, he realizes they are going inland, not to the pier. He tries to get out of the car but finds that he is locked inside. Things don’t look good for Dylan.

Devon Dumps Hilary

At GC Buzz, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) apologizes to Devon about her part in his accident. She adds that it wasn’t the right place to trick a confession out of Hilary for sabotaging her. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal at that moment, Devon’s memories flood back. Mariah tells him that she is glad that he is okay.

Mariah to Devon: "I am so so sorry for any part that I played in what happened on the night of your accident." #YR #Uhoh pic.twitter.com/crEshiu9oF — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) January 18, 2017

At the penthouse, Hilary notices that Devon has been very quiet since his chat with Mariah. Hilary tells him that she’s ready to start a family with him– they can start fresh and build an all new life. Devon blurts out that he remembers everything about New Year’s Eve.

Of course, Hilary assumes that Mariah filled his head up with lies about that night. He denies that notion and gives her more details than Mariah gave him. He blasts her for keeping him in the dark and not being honest with him when he asked why he was driving alone.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary blames Stitch (Sean Carrigan) for keeping him in the dark. She says he told the family not to tell him anything that may upset him. Devon can not believe that she tripped Mariah like a jealous middle school teenager.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary will tell Devon that they can move past this and become stronger. Devon will tell her it’s over. He will declare that he should have never married her. He tells her that she is a toxic person, just as his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) has said for years.

The Young and the Restless spoilers, do you think Devon and Hilary are really over? Will Dylan ever return to Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]