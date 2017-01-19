Mutilated Dog Found In Detroit With Nose And Ears Removed, Adds To Rising Number Of Alleged Animal Cruelty Stories

An abused dog was spotted in Detroit’s southwest side on Tuesday, badly disfigured, with his nose and ears removed and his back legs and tail lacerated.

According to a report from Fox News, the Michigan Humane Society placed a reward of $2,500 to anyone who provides information on the person, or people, who allegedly mutilated the brown and tan Rottweiler mix. The dog was sent to a Detroit animal care center, and is currently being treated for its injuries.

The Michigan Humane Society’s official statement said that it was first notified of the case on Tuesday when a “concerned citizen” spotted the injured Rottweiler. The male dog was then attended to by the MHS’ rescue team, and was taken to the organization’s Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit. According to the MHS, the shelter is now working on making the animal “comfortable” and treating his numerous injuries.

Dog found with nose and ears cut off in Detroit https://t.co/IkdqgkpPu9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 19, 2017

Mark Ramos, who was identified as one of MHS’ lead animal cruelty investigators, suggested that the dog was injured on purpose.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering. This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The alleged case of the abused dog in Detroit is just one of many supposed animal cruelty examples that have been going around in recent weeks. According to CBS News, the upcoming film A Dog’s Purpose features disturbing behind-the-scenes clips of an animal trainer forcing a German shepherd to jump into a pool of water against its will, in an attempt to recreate a scene from W. Bruce Cameron’s novel of the same title.

TMZ obtained footage of the alleged dog abuse, adding that director Lasse Hallstrom was present during the shooting of the scene, and that “at least one member of the crew” was unsettled by how the trainer was treating the German shepherd.

“Sources connected to production tell us eight outboard motors were used to churn the water and recreate a rushing river. The dog eventually got in the water — or was forced in — but was quickly submerged. It’s unclear if the dog going under was scripted, but someone immediately yelled, ‘Cut it!’… and handlers rushed to the animal.”

In the Philippines, the film Oro generated controversy over a dog-killing scene, and its lack of the legal disclaimer “no animals were harmed during the production of this film,” the Philippine Daily Inquirer wrote.

Away from the world of film, reports of a woman allegedly abusing hundreds of dogs in her care had recently circulated in Canadian media outlets. According to CBC, 57-year-old April Irving had over 300 dogs seized from her by authorities, with majority of the dogs found emaciated and starving with matted hair. This wasn’t the first time Irving was accused of animal cruelty, as over 200 dogs were taken away from Irving in January 2015.

#APRILIRVING UPDATE: Serial dog hoarder and abuser reportedly living in Negril, Jamaica – and possibly continues… https://t.co/GymnzE0ZBc — Doreen Mc. (@BlackBearsMattr) January 17, 2017

Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society executive director Deanna Thompson told CBC that the 2015 case was already extraordinary due to the sorry state Irving’s dogs were found in.

“I’ve never seen animals so emaciated in my entire life. They were covered in filth. The majority of them had to be shaved right down because they hadn’t had grooming ever, probably.”

The Inquisitr covered yet another recent animal cruelty case earlier this week, as 23-year-old Florida man Bradley Hubbard was arrested last Monday for allegedly sexually abusing his pit bull, supposedly doing so over a hundred times in a three-year period.

Anyone with details pertaining to the individuals behind the dog cruelty case in Detroit can contact the Michigan Humane Society at 313-872-3401.

[Featured Image by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]