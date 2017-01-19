Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Celebrate His People’s Choice Awards Wins, Blake Reveals Valentine’s Day Plans For Gwen

Gwen Stefani was just a girl with a guy when she accompanied Blake Shelton to the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night.

However, Gwen Stefani clearly didn’t mind ceding the spotlight to her cowboy beau at the awards show, and Blake made sure to give his girlfriend a sweet shout-out during his gracious acceptance speech. As People reports, Blake Shelton was presented with the 2017 People’s Choice Awards for favorite album and favorite male country artist. The Tennessean points out that the former honor is a big deal because Blake is the first country artist ever to win in the favorite album category. He had to beat the likes of Beyonce and Rihanna to walk away with the award.

However, Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend didn’t spent too much of his acceptance speech gloating over his defeat of some of the music industry’s most popular performers. Instead, Blake decided to brag about his date.

“Thanks to the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani — who is sitting out there,” Blake said.

Before Blake Shelton took the stage to accept his awards, Gwen Stefani danced along to her date’s performance of his newest single, “Every Time I Hear That Song.” There’s been plenty of speculation that the breakup song is about Blake’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert. However, Taste of Country points out that Blake did not pen its lyrics about remembering a lost love.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Blake also didn’t write “A Guy with a Girl.” He was in possession of the song while he was still married to Miranda Lambert, but he wasn’t interested in recording it until Gwen Stefani became a part of his life. According to Blake, he realized that he was living the song about a guy who feels invisible whenever he goes out with his girl. As Rare Country reports, Blake recently admitted that he likes being recognized as a famous country singer, but he doesn’t mind if fans recognize Gwen Stefani first whenever they’re in public together; Blake totally gets why everyone is so mesmerized by the “Misery” singer.

“When I’m with Gwen literally nobody even looks at me,” Blake said during an interview with CMT host Cody Alan. “I’m not even there! So, I definitely have experienced that song, and reality. It’s amazing the effect that she has just on people when she walks into a room.”

“A Guy with a Girl” has proved to be a big hit for Blake, and he and Gwen Stefani couldn’t be happier about its success.

Wow!!! “Guy With A Girl” is #1 at radio!!! Thank y’all!!!! Thank you country radio!! And thank you Warner Nashville!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 17, 2017

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were also in a celebratory mood after the People’s Choice Awards. As Us Weekly reports, Gwen shared a cute post-show Snapchat with her fans in which she interviews Blake about his big wins.

“So what happened to you, you just won?” Stefani asks her date in the intimate video.

“Won Album of the Year and I won Favorite Male Country Artist,” Blake responds as he and Gwen turn their faces toward one another.

Blake earns a “Wow” from his girlfriend before cheekily asking her, “Am I your favorite?”

You can check out the sweet exchange below.

Gwen Stefani loves giving fans an inside look at her holiday celebrations with Blake Shelton, as evidenced by the many Snapchat videos and photos that she shared over the Christmas holidays and on New Year’s Eve, so Shefani fans are likely praying that their favorite couple will also let them see how they celebrate Valentine’s Day. However, Blake has hinted that Gwen shouldn’t expect too much from him on the romantic holiday.

Blake talked about his Valentine’s Day plans with Entertainment Tonight, and he joked that he can be a bit forgetful when it comes to February 14.

“I don’t know. I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something. I’m not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but we’ll definitely celebrate.”

Happy thanksgiving ???????? we love u sooooooo grateful !!!! Gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

If Gwen Stefani heard her boyfriend say that he’s not big on Valentine’s Day, she’s going to be extra surprised if he does do something thoughtful and special for her (like getting down on one knee, perhaps?).

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]