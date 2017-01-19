Kourtney Kardashian Moves On From Justin Bieber, Gets Serious About Getting Back Together With Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian may have spent Saturday night with her rumored flame, Justin Bieber, but according to a new report, she’s ready to put their alleged past romance behind her.

Days after Kourtney Kardashian, 37, was spotted at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California with the much younger Justin Bieber, 22, a report claims the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has her sights set on a reunion with her former boyfriend Scott Disick, 33.

On January 17, the Daily Mail revealed that Kourtney Kardashian had met up with Justin Bieber on Saturday after she attended a birthday party for Jessica Alba’s husband Cash Warren. The outlet also claimed that the rumored couple had spent time together at Delilah, which is also in West Hollywood, California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” a source told People Magazine of the outing. “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

Kourtney Kardashian looked extremely sexy on her night out and was photographed in a see-through black top and fluffy heels. Meanwhile, her alleged flame, Bieber, was much more casual in a gray sweatshirt.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been linked to one another since October 2015, when they began spending time with one another in Los Angeles months after Kardashian split from Scott Disick.

“It’s been a deep flirtation for months. He’s obviously close to the family, and Kris [Jenner] is obsessed with him,” a source told People Magazine in December 2015. “It’s just one of those things where it makes [Kourtney Kardashian] feel good about herself. It’s not serious at all. This young guy is into her, he thinks she’s hot and she’s older. She just wants to have fun.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber never officially confirmed the nature of their relationship, but on a couple of occasions, they were confronted with the rumors. During an appearance on The Bert Show, Bieber joked about his alleged role in Kourtney Kardashian’s life, saying, “I’m being used, man. What can I say?”

Months later, during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick was seen poking fun at his ex-girlfriend’s alleged relationship with the singer when he and the Kardashians were seen playing a game of Cards Against Humanity.

After Kourtney Kardashian kicked off the game by asking, “Why am I sticky?,” Disick answered, “Justin Bieber.”

Although Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend may have joked about her rumored romance with Justin Bieber on the show, a People Magazine source later claimed that Disick was hurt by the relationship.

“Of course it stings a bit that [Kourtney Kardashian] is hooking up with Bieber. But Scott also knows his place and that he doesn’t have the right to have a fit about it… He is convinced Kourt is doing it to hurt him. And she succeeded,” the magazine’s source suggested.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to what exactly is going on between Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber at this point in time, the reality star and mother of three continues to spend time with Scott Disick and their children. In fact, just weeks ago, the former couple rang in the New Year together in Aspen, Colorado.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Disick, be sure to tune into the upcoming premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which will air on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]