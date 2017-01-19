Miley Cyrus To Return To ‘The Voice’ Amid Blake Shelton, Adam Levine Exit And Feud Rumors

The Voice has become known for its musical chairs game of coaches, with only “bromance” buddies Adam Levine and Blake Shelton sticking it out for all the seasons thus far. Last season, the addition of “Wrecking Ball” Miley Cyrus caused some commotion among fans, with reports of boycott threats, as well as rumors of feuds among the coaches. Now, however, the upcoming schedule for The Voice’s coaches calls for the return of Miley Cyrus amid rumors that both Blake and Adam might exit.

If The Voice has a theme for Season 13, it’s “going to be all about the girls,” predicted the Latin Times, reporting that “Miley Cyrus is the only coach confirmed to come back after Season 12.”

According to the publication, both Shelton and Levine “most likely” will not return to The Voice. That means a need for two new coaches, and there is reportedly speculation that Jennifer Lopez could slide into one of those over-sized coach chairs next to Miley.

While Cyrus brings the unexpected to The Voice, from wild child outfits to bouncing enthusiasm, Lopez would be able to use her experience as a judge on American Idol. And rather than a guy trying to duel with Miley and Jennifer, it’s Season 10 coach Christina Aguilera who reportedly is rumored to return to The Voice.

As for why Blake and Adam would leave The Voice, rumors of feuds have swirled for months. In November of last year, Radar Online reported that a feud involving Levine and Miley Cyrus had gotten so explosive that Adam was threatening to exit The Voice.

The Voice coach line-up included Shelton and Alicia Keys as well as Levine and Cyrus, but it was reportedly Adam and Miley who clashed the most. Consequently, when Levine learned that Blake’s gal pal Gwen Stefani was set to return next season, Adam was “thrilled,” an insider told Radar Online.

“[Adam Levine] is just really glad that Miley is gone and Gwen is coming back!”

Although Cyrus won’t be there next season, she is set to return for Season 13, and that reportedly could cause problems when it comes to Levine.

“Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever,” said the source. “Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back. He is that over it.”

As for what Levine’s alleged feud with Cyrus has to do with Shelton, the insider also stated that Blake and Adam are both contemplated exiting The Voice together.

“Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges and are highly considering both exiting at the same time.”

It’s not just Levine and the country crooner who are reportedly considering exiting The Voice, however. The source said that Adam’s contemplation of an exit with his buddy may take place “with Gwen [Stefani].”

In addition to allegations that Levine and Shelton both may leave The Voice, with Miley Cyrus reportedly at least partly to blame, some viewers of the singing competition aren’t thrilled with the news that Cyrus will return. Twitter has provided a platform for the anti-Miley contingent to voice their views, reported Mstars News.

“@NBCTheVoice although Cyrus has cleaned up her act on The Voice, until she becomes a [role] model again for young girls. I boycott the voice,” tweeted one user.

Another Twitter user also threatened to boycott The Voice, telling the network to “do better” and bringing in the subject of the impact of a boycott on potential advertisers.

“I’m sure nbc real proud #Boycott Miley Cyrus #Dobetter #NBC the voice whose advertising should see this,” wrote the user.

However, despite that hostility, an insider told Us Weekly during Miley’s time on The Voice that Cyrus is extremely devoted to the contestants on her team.

“[Miley Cyrus is] the show’s most devoted coach ever.”

In addition, the source revealed that in contrast to all the other coaches, Miley attends the dress rehearsals although she’s not paid to do so. She also plays an active role in helping to select the wardrobe, makeup, and hair for her contestants, according to the insider.

“She cries when she has to eliminate people,” shared the source. “She’s even close to the contestants’ family members now.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]