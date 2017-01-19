Angelina Jolie Reportedly ‘Fuming’ That Hollywood Is Taking Brad Pitt’s Side In Their Nasty Split

Angelina Jolie isn’t happy with how Hollywood is handling her divorce. After months of an ugly custody battle, Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt was welcomed with a standing ovation at the Golden Globes. Is Hollywood taking his side?

OK Magazine reports that Jolie is furious over the response Pitt received at the award ceremony. Despite reports of child abuse and drunken behavior, Pitt appeared better than ever in his first major public appearance since the split. For Jolie, it was her worst nightmare come true.

“It was like an outpouring of love. Angie is fuming over the way they embraced him,” an insider claims. “More than one person mentioned that Brad looks and acts like he’s having a good time again.”

Some of the couple’s famous friends didn’t agree with how Jolie handled the breakup, especially after all the rumors that tarnished Pitt’s public image. While Pitt was bashed in the media for being a bad father, their friends starting taking his side.

“A lot of their pals have not approved of the way Angie has been scheming against Brad since the split. She’s the one who demanded full custody, accused Brad of being drunk, and dragged their personal lives in the public eye. From the way the audience went nuts over him, it’s not hard to figure out which side of the Brangelina battle Hollywood is on.”

Angelina Jolie has toned down her tactics in the wake of Pitt’s public appearance. They even released a joint statement about how they will keep their divorce private moving forward, especially when it comes to their children. Pitt and Jolie have six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement explained. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

With the divorce drama cooling down, People is reporting that Pitt made another public appearance last weekend. The Allied star surprised fans at a charity concert in Malibu Sunday night and even introduced Sting and Chris Cornell on stage.

According to Us Magazine, Pitt has lost a lot of weight in the wake of his divorce. The actor was noticeably slimmer in both appearances and is reportedly focusing on his fitness to help cope with the family drama.

“He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself,” a source revealed. “He does a lot of weight training. He’s dedicated to clean living and eating right.”

While Pitt focuses on his health, E! News is reporting that Jolie is dealing with family drama of her own. The biological mother of Jolie’s first child, Zahara, is now requesting to re-connect with her 11-year-old daughter.

“I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her,” Mentewab Lebiso, Zahara’s Ethiopian mother, explained. “I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.”

Lebiso added, “I would like Zahara to know she has a mother who loves her as much as Angelina. I know her life is with Angelina is in another country and she speaks another language than me. She has a life that I could never give her, but I would still like to have some contact. I would like to see her face. She has grown into a beautiful woman, and I am so proud of her. My heart bursts because I am so proud.”

Tell us! Why do you think Hollywood seems to be taking Brad Pitt’s side in his split with Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Amel Emric/AP Images]