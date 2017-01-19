Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Odds Favor Chicago Bears, NY Jets, Arizona Cardinals To Land Cowboys QB? Jerry Jones ‘Romo will be in a Super Bowl’

The Tony Romo rumors are continuing to make waves throughout the NFL as championship Sunday approaches. Following the Cowboys upset loss to the Green Bay Packers last week in the NFL playoff divisional round, the next move fans are waiting for in Big D is to see where Romo is traded to.

Or, will he not be traded at all.

FOX Sports reports that during a radio interview Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claimed that Romo is capable of being one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He also said Romo will play in a Super Bowl one day and he has the skills comparable to the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.

“I really believe that Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl. I know that if he’s healthy enough, standing, he’ll be in a Super Bowl. I strongly believe that.”

Yet after all of the high praise for Romo, Jones wouldn’t confirm that he is not contemplating trading the veteran quarterback.

“Well I don’t know where to go from there because I haven’t gone there, completely, from my perspective, and my decision. Certainly, I feel very strongly [that] what you saw that veteran quarterback do, in [Aaron] Rodgers out there, Romo is capable of doing. Those are his kinds of plays. We’ve got a lot to think about here.”

That sure sounds like an owner who not only doesn’t want to trade his star passer, but maybe, just maybe, Jones believes that Romo should have been given his starters job back once he was fully healed from his injury.

While Jones plays wishy-washy with his answers regarding a possible Romo trade, most experts believe Romo will be wearing a new uniform in 2017.

If you are a gambling man, as the old expression goes, a Yahoo! Sports report indicates that the Chicago Bears are the odds on favorites to land the quarterback this offseason.

Sports Insights tweeted a post on where Romo will land before the start of the 2017 regular season. The odds on favorites include the Bears, Jets, Cardinals, Broncos and – drum roll please, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Denver Broncos were rumored to be the favorites to land Romo, but they have recently said that while they may have interest in looking at Romo, they don’t have interest in trading for him. That may be true, or it may be John Elway putting up his best poker face.

Denver still has a great team, and a QB like Romo may be just what they need in 2017 to propel them right back into the Super Bowl.

Is it possible after all the hype surrounding a Romo trade that he will somehow end up in Dallas next year? Financially it doesn’t make much sense to keep Romo, not to mention that Dak Prescott will be a year older and ready to take over the reins full-time. The decision would be an easy one if Prescott had played poorly, but the former Mississippi State QB played like an all-pro in 2016.

It is possible that Jerry Jones decides to keep Romo and have the two quarterbacks battle it out next fall in training camp to see who should be the starter in 2017. The key word there is possible. The odds of that happening in reality are slim to none. But hey, we are talking about Jerry Jones here, so you never know.

One thing is for sure, if and when Tony Romo gets traded or released, you can bet that he will have a huge chip on his shoulder and don’t be surprised if he has a great 2017 season.

It is going to be an interesting offseason in Dallas, that’s for sure.

[Featured Image Tom Pennington/Getty Images]