Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce: How Kanye Allegedly ‘Convinced’ Kim To Call Off A Breakup

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been bombarded with divorce rumors over recent weeks, and sources are now claiming that Kim was allegedly very much planning to split with her husband of two years until West “convinced” her to work on the marriage following reports claiming Kim has reportedly been speaking to a divorce lawyer in recent weeks.

That’s according to a new report by Us Weekly, who’s alleging that Kardashian was supposedly ready to put the wheels in motion to divorce the rapper last year before West allegedly urged her to give their marriage another try.

A source who spoke out about the current state of Kim and Kanye’s marriage claimed amid the rampant divorce rumors that West “convinced her” to stay with him following his hospitalization in November, which several sources have suggested may have been one of the big factors in Kardashian’s reported plans to file for divorce.

According to the source, Kim was allegedly planning to divorce Kanye following his seriously erratic behavior that made headlines in 2016, but supposedly “didn’t realize how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness,” for which he sought treatment in November.

The Kardashian insider then went on to claim that Kanye now seems more stable after seeking treatment, which may have saved his and Kardashian’s marriage. “When he’s doing the things his therapists tell him to do, [Kim] is so much happier,” the source said.

The site revealed that things now appear to be looking up for Kim and Kanye, just weeks after the divorce rumors began to intensify, claiming that Kardashian has been trying to save their marriage and has even agreed to going on date nights with her husband of two years.

“It has allowed them to reconnect,” the insider told the site of Kardashian and West’s recent nights out amid reports Kim was so serious about a divorce that she allegedly spoke with a divorce lawyer.

Us Weekly first alleged that Kim and Kanye were heading for divorce in early December, claiming at the time that Kardashian “wants a divorce” and no longer wanted to stay married to West, who she married in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, back in 2014.

A slew of other sites then followed suit, claiming that Kim Kardashian was planning to divorce Kanye West prior to the most recent claims that the rapper “convinced” his wife to work on their marriage, including Life & Style who reported that Kim was allegedly “terrified” of West and his bizarre behaviour last year.

“Kim is terrified of her husband’s unstable behavior, and she wants a divorce after only two years of marriage,” a Kardashian source told the magazine back in December. “This isn’t what Kim signed up for when she married Kanye. She’s done.”

People also reported that things have been tense between Kim and her husband in recent weeks, claiming last month that the twosome appeared not to be on the best terms while celebrating the Holidays with their two children, North and Saint West, at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party on December 24.

An onlooker at the Kardashian Christmas party claimed that Kim and Kanye supposedly barely interacted at the party and only appeared to speak if they were discussing their children.

“They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” a Kardashian source said of how Kim and Kanye interacted at the party. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.”

The site then claimed in the weeks that followed that “things still aren’t great” for Kardashian and West as the divorce allegations continued to hit the headlines.

Citing a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, People reported that Kim and Kanye “act friendly” towards each other, but alleged that “the passion seems to be missing” when it comes to their two year marriage following Kanye’s November breakdown and Kim’s October robbery.

