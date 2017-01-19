Fifth Harmony Sans Camila Cabello Performs ‘Work From Home’ At People’s Choice Awards

Fifth Harmony hit the stage for the first time as a foursome at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night since Camila Cabello’s departure in December, USA Today reports.

The group’s four remaining members — Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Lauren Jauregui — performed their hit single “Work from Home” after winning the People’s Choice Award trophy for Favorite Group. Fifth Harmony accepted the award after the performance, taking the opportunity to thank fans for their unwavering support.

“We’d be nothing without you, please believe that,” Kordei said.

This marks the second time in a row Fifth Harmony won the People’s Choice award for Favorite Group.

Fifth Harmony’s quartet delivered a strong performance, singing the first line in unison as soon as they appeared on stage. Each member of the group had their opportunity to shine, with the giant screen behind them projecting their names during their solo verses.

Camila Cabello left the group in December following Fifth Harmony’s performance at the Jingle Ball concert in Miami. 5H announced Cabello’s departure via the group’s official Twitter account, claiming that she informed the group of her departure through her manager. Camila contradicted Fifth Harmony’s statement, expressing her displeasure that they posted the announcement without her knowing about it, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” she wrote. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during (the) tour.”

Cabello also wrote that “just like the other girls,” she also has future plans to embark on a solo career, but it wasn’t her intention to “end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”

Amid conflicting statements between the two camps, one thing is made clear: all is not well as far as Cabello’s relationship with the others is concerned.

Before long, Fifth Harmony released another statement confirming that they were in their final months as a quintet and informing fans about their attempts at group counseling.

“We know you are hurt and confused, we are too. We know you want answers. And you deserve them, as you are just as much a part of this group as the four of us are,” Fifth Harmony wrote on Twitter. “The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long. So to our Harmonizers, who we care so deeply about, we want you to hear everything from us, unedited, not manipulated, just us, to you.”

The group then described their efforts to keep the group intact, setting up group meetings and group counseling sessions which Cabello didn’t attend.

“After months of rejection from her and her team, these supposed lengthy conversations in fact never happened, although we pleaded,” they wrote. “We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual.”

Fifth Harmony sans Camila Cabello then urged fans to stay optimistic and supportive, reminding them that they are determined to move on as a foursome.

“We were truly hurt. We’ve been together for almost five years, been through ups and downs,” 5H wrote. “We truly support anyone’s decision to do what makes them happy and to that end we do wish Camila all the best although saddened by the way she and her team handled the situation. To watch Camila walk away from this special world we’ve built with you is touch but we will move forward together.”

Do you think Fifth Harmony can achieve the same level of success they had when Cabello was still part of their group? Can Cabello succeed as a solo artist? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Images by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]