‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Jon, Arya, And Sansa Stark In Incestuous Relationship?

Game of Thrones Season 7 is going to be wilder than anyone previous ones. As many of the viewers have already predicted, the upcoming season is going to offer a lot of action sequences but at the same time, there are speculations that it will also show the incestuous relationship between Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

In the HBO’s adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s epic fantasy saga, anything is possible. Viewers have already seen fire-breathing dragons, infants turning into White Walkers, the resurrection of Jon Snow and some pretty decent racy moments.

Apart from all the fantasy elements, GoT has always offered some bizarre romantic relationships among the lead characters. All those viewers, who did not read the first book in the series, were shocked to see the scandalous incestuous relationship between Cersei (Lena Headey) and her brother Jaimie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Now, from the recent statements by the lead stars of the show, it looks like fans are going to see a new and different kind of incestuous relationship in the upcoming seasons.

Sansa And Arya Stark’s Lesbian Relationship:

Throughout the series, Sophie Turner’s character has already been traumatized by different men. In Game of Thrones Season 1, she was emotionally and physically molested by Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). Things turned ominous for her when she was forced by Joffrey to marry Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage); he did not harm physically harm her, but being married with a dwarf at Westeros was not easy.

After Joffrey’s murder, she was under Petyr Baelish’s (Aidan Gillen) care, who in turn handed her over to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), who sexually abused her many times. During Turner’s earlier interview with Time, she revealed that filming those rape scenes were one of the hardest things she had to do.

“To have to do a really intense scene, like the rape scene last season, we couldn’t really sleep beforehand, Iwan and I. During the day, it was a bit awkward. But afterwards you just go to Safe Haven, which is the hotel bar, and sort yourselves out.”

Sansa’s molestation by men has shown that her luck has never been good when it comes to being in a relationship with a man. Even Turner thinks that her character’s ideal life partner should be a woman.

“In the Game of Thrones universe, I think she’s going to have to swing the other way – because the men thing isn’t working for her. Judging by Sansa’s relationship with Margaery … probably Margaery,” she said during her interview with Entertainment Weekly.

That being said, Margery Tyrell faced an early death at the hands of Cersei in Game of Thrones Season 6 Episode 10. So, Sansa getting into a lesbian relationship with Margery is out of the question. However, Sophie further mentioned that her younger sister on the show, Arya, could also serve a good sexual partner for her character.

“I’d love a love scene between Arya and Sansa.”

In real life, Sophie and Massie are very close friends and if things turn out the way Sophie has stated during her interview, then it would be amazing to see Stark girls in a romantic relationship.

Jaehaerys Targaryen, aka Jon Snow Marrying Sansa Stark:

Ever since Ygritte’s (Rose Leslie) death in Season 4, Jon Snow has remained single. Entertainment Weekly predicted the possibility of him marrying his own sister Sansa.

So far, it has been confirmed that Jon and Sansa are merely cousins. According to the media publication, it is not confirmed that Jon will marry his half-sister, but it is still a possibility that fans will get to see some bizarre romance between these two.

Meanwhile, Maisie has recently teased the fans of Game of Thrones about her gruesome death in Season 7. During her recent conversation with Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1 Breakfast Show, the young actress joked about her death.

“Am I going to die? Just give me a little bit of warning.”

She did not go into any details about who will live and who will die in the next season. Instead, she kept the spoilers to herself and dished out the details about Game of Thrones Season 7 finale episode.

“I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information from the writers, but they keep it close to their chest. It’s so exciting…it’s just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after,” she added.

It is not yet officially confirmed from the show’s creators that Jon, Arya, and Sansa Stark will be in an incestuous relationship in Game of Thrones. Do you want to see them in a relationship? Share your views in the comments below.

