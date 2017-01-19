WWE News: The Undertaker Is A Big Pussycat But He’ll Win ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017

For over 25-years The Undertaker has struck fear into those who dared face him in the WWE wrestling ring. No one can question The Undertaker’s popularity; he is adored by the WWE universe and is arguably the most popular wrestler in WWE history. Of course, The Undertaker is now 51-years-old, and his wrestling career may be coming to an end. The Deadman has won every title on the WWE circuit, but his hip operation last year shows that aging bodies cannot absorb the punishment that is dished out every week in WWE wrestling.

In recent years, The Undertaker has restricted his WWE appearances to an annual match at WrestleMania, the WWE’s annual showcase. That said, The Undertaker put in an appearance on the WWE SmackDown 900 show. The Deadman claimed that he would not be defined by WrestleMania and announced that he was back “taking souls and digging holes.” Shortly after that announcement The Undertaker disappeared again, but last week the Deadman announced that he would make an appearance at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

As previously reported in the Inquisitr, after making his big announcement on SmackDown 900, The Undertaker dropped out of sight, until he appeared on last week’s WWE Monday Night Raw to announce that he will compete at the 2017 Royal Rumble. The WWE universe were speculating on what The Undertaker was up to after his announcement. Many had expected him to put in more SmackDown appearances, but that didn’t happen. We now know what The Undertaker has been up to, and it may surprise you.

According to The Undertaker’s wife, the Deadman has been spending his time running the bathtub, lighting candles and mock wrestling with his kids.

India DNA report that Michelle McCool, The Undertaker’s wife, has smashed the Deadman’s fearsome reputation with a romantic post on Instagram. McCool, who is a former WWE champion herself showed us The Undertaker’s romantic side, revealing that the Deadman draws her bath every evening, and that he leaves little love notes hidden around the house.

“Never ever take for granted the little things. He draws my bath every night & last night were candles and love notes! Not to mention, our kids may say “ewww, gross” when they see them (or especially when we kiss), but random love notes around the house will impact the whole family… they’ve admitted that whether they wanted to or not!”

There you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth, The Undertaker is a big pussycat, at least at home.

The Undertaker Is Favorite To Win Royal Rumble 2017

It seems that The Undertaker is perfectly happy to show his softer side at home, but that probably won’t extend to his opponents when he enters the ting at the Alamodome on January 29. When he showed up at Monday Night Raw last week The Undertaker made it clear that he intended to win the 2017 Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker has not entered the Royal Rumble since he last won the event in 2007. Sadly, this may well prove to be the final Royal Rumble of the Deadman’s career. It would be fitting to see him bow out in style by winning the event. For weeks, there was speculation, that the Undertaker would challenge the winner of the John Cena vs. AJ Styles championship match, to a showdown at WrestleMania 33. That speculation was downplayed by Vince McMahon, and it now seems that the Undertaker will line up against Braun Strowman or Roman Reigns.

Even though The Undertaker’s participation, in the 2017 Royal Rumble, was only confirmed last week he has been installed as a very strong favorite to win the event.

British bookmakers Paddy Power have installed the Undertaker as an “odds on” favorite to win the event. A spokesman for the bookmaker said that more than a quarter of Royal Rumble bets were for an Undertaker win.

“If you’re talking about who’ll be the last man standing, The Undertaker is a good bet in most scenarios.”

Interestingly Braun Strowman has been installed as second favorite for the event. This may reflect the Abominable Strowman’s increasing popularity as WWE wrestling’s favorite heel. Of course, the bookmakers don’t always get it right, Paddy Power are offering odds of 500/1 on Donald Trump or Barack Obama winning the Royal Rumble.

As much as the WWE universe would love to see Obama and Trump enter the Royal Rumble ring, very few fans would begrudge The Undertaker a win to crown a phenomenal career.

