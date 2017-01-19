Nicole Kidman Hits Back At Critics Claiming She Is A Donald Trump Supporter

Nicole Kidman has responded to critics claiming she is a Donald Trump supporter, according to People magazine. The 49-year-old actress is in hot water for her recent BBC interview, in which she said it’s time Americans start supporting Trump, who becomes sworn-in as the next U.S. President on Friday.

“We, as a Country, need to support Donald Trump.” ~ Nicole Kidman pic.twitter.com/k0FXcAsF4p — David Burke (@ConservativeTht) January 19, 2017

After intense backlash from social media users, Nicole Kidman spoke to Access Hollywood to clarify her comments about Trump’s presidency. The Eyes Wide Shut actress, who has dual citizenship and was raised in Australia, explained that all she meant was that Americans need to show support to “whoever’s the president because that’s what the country is based on.”

Nicole Kidman continued by saying that she believes in democracy and the American constitution, and added: “it’s that simple.” Some people on social media misinterpreted the actress’s BBC interview and branded her a Trump supporter.

“I’m just, I’m out of it now. That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”

In her controversial interview with the BBC 2, Nicole Kidman had said that although she is trying to stay away from making comments about politics, she thinks it’s time for Americans to show some support for Trump, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

#NicoleKidman says USA???????? needs to support Donald Trump as President. Thank you for being brace an speaking up.???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PNHOzQNYNR — Feisty☀️Floridian (@peddoc63) January 13, 2017

While promoting her new film Lion during her BBC 2 interview, Nicole Kidman touched upon one of the most-talked about issues of this decade: Trump’s presidency. Kidman, who was raised in Australia, admitted that she has always been hesitant to speak about politics, both in America and Australia, and added that she’s “issue-based.”

“[Trump is] now elected and we as a country need to support whoever is the president. That is what the country is based on.”

Nicole Kidman was also quick to add that however Trump coming to power happened, “it happened” and “let’s go.” Although Kidman also talked about the issue she has always been committed to resolving firsthand – women’s health – she failed to mention that many of those rights might be under attack when Trump enters the White House on January 20.

In particular, it’s believed that Trump could abandon funding for Planned Parenthood as well as the health care system as a whole. And while Nicole Kidman says she is “very, very committed to women’s issues,” she failed to mention how Trump’s presidency may affect those issues.

“I do a lot of fundraising for UN Women and I do a lot of traveling for them. I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that’s something that’s affected my family deeply.”

Nicole Kidman added that those are her issues that she’s “very attached to.” It was a little shocking for many social media users to hear Kidman, who’s a big name in Hollywood, to praise Trump’s presidency rather than warn of catastrophic consequences, like virtually all of Kidman’s colleagues do.

Nicole Kidman’s comments are a far cry from her Hours co-star Meryl Streep’s, who took a swipe at Donald Trump in her acceptance speech at last week’s Golden Globes. It seems that many of the big Hollywood names share Streep’s anti-Trump sentiments.

The list of anti-Trump celebrities includes Katy Perry, who was a strong advocate for the U.S. President-elect’s rival Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, Madonna, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, and many others. In fact, the latter three are set to hold the Women’s March in Washington on January 20 to counteract Trump’s inauguration.

During last year’s Election Day, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were spotted with an “I Voted” sticker. The actress has never revealed who she voted for and she never endorsed either of the candidates during the presidential trail.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]