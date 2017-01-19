Angelina Jolie Didn’t Hand Her Kids Over To Brad Pitt After Custody Battle Loss [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not made any changes to their temporary custody agreement for their six kids, despite what a new report suggests.

“Brad Wins! Angelina Hands Over The Kids,” reads a recent headline from In Touch Weekly, which has since been confirmed as incorrect.

“[Angelina Jolie] is being forced to hand over the kids to Brad,” a source revealed to the magazine, according to a January 18 report by Gossip Cop, adding that the actor scored a “huge victory” over his estranged wife.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19 and, as TMZ revealed at the time, she reportedly requested she be given full physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight, due to a number of shocking concerns. According to the report, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were at odds over their kids and his alleged “substance abuse and anger,” which prompted the actress to ask a judge to allow Pitt nothing more than visitation with their kids.

“[Angelina Jolie]’s decision to file has to do with the way Brad was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” the outlet revealed to readers at the time of Jolie’s filing. “Angelina became ‘fed up’ with Brad’s consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and mixed with what she believes is ‘an anger problem’… felt it became dangerous for the children.”

In September, after filing for divorce and citing irreconcilable differences, Angelina Jolie’s entertainment attorney, Robert Offer, told TMZ that the actress had filed her documents “for the health of the family.”

A short time later, Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband was accused of being abusive towards at least one of their children and although the claims against him have since been thrown out, he is still limited when it comes to spending time with his kids.

As for In Touch Weekly‘s false report, they suggested that Pitt was recently granted with an extension schedule with his kids.

“Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now. [Angelina Jolie] has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games,” their insider continued.

However, as Gossip Cop pointed out, the “court of public opinion” doesn’t hold any weight when it comes to Angelina Jolie’s custody battle and the time Pitt’s kids have spent with them has been determined by their therapists. In addition, Angelina Jolie still has primary custody of their children.

The In Touch Weekly report went on to cite Life & Style, who reportedly claimed Angelina Jolie had not signed a “new temporary custody agreement that would broaden Brad’s visitation right,” as the magazine previously hinted.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been “abiding by terms of a short-term custody agreement in which Angie retained sole custody of the kids, with Brad having monitored visitation,” the outlet concluded.

In response to the report, Gossip Cop confirmed that the agreement between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt remains as it’s been for the past several weeks.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been involved in a messy split since September, but earlier this month, after Pitt was warmly welcomed to the Golden Globes, they released a joint statement, claiming they would be putting up a united front as their proceedings continue.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement read, via People Magazine. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

