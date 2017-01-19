Kanye West Called Jay Z And Beyonce And Asked For Forgiveness After ‘Temporary Psychosis’ Meltdown

Kanye West is making efforts to get his life back on track by mending relationships fractured by his disruptive behavior and utterances during the recent bout of “temporary psychosis.” Efforts to apologize and mend relationship with people he offended are reportedly part of the therapy to recover fully from the disruption to his life caused by “temporary psychosis.”

After ending recent divorce rumors by making up with his wife Kim Kardashian, 35, he turned attention to mending his relationship with long-time pals Jay Z and Beyonce, according to Us Weekly.

Kanye, 39, recently called 47-year-old Jay Z and apologized for insulting him and his wife Beyonce, 35, according to Hollywood Life. He pleaded for forgiveness on account of his childish meltdown last October, during his Saint Pablo tour when he launched a sudden attack on the power couple.

Kanye alleged that Jay Z and Queen Bey had not bothered to call to see how he and his wife Kim were faring after Kim’s robbery ordeal in Paris last October. Gunmen bound Kim, gagged and robbed her of jewelry worth about $11 million.

Kanye also alleged foul-play in the circumstances surrounding Beyonce’s 2016 MTV Video Music Awards win. He accused Beyonce of “rigging” her win.

“Don’t call me after the robbery and say ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house,” Kanye told his audience at a concert in Seattle. “Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers.”

After he called Jay Z and Beyonce to ask for forgiveness, he and his wife Kim traveled to the Los Angeles home of the couple to pay them a visit.

“Jay was very reasonable and understood that Kanye wasn’t feeling well when he made the remarks,” a source told Us Weekly. “He was forgiving.”

After Kanye threw a tantrum in public, accusing Jay Z and Beyonce of failing to visit Kim after her terrifying experience in Paris, Beyonce, according to close friends, expressed frustration, saying that Kanye should have focused on helping his wife overcome the trauma and not direct anger against his friends through childish public rants.

“Beyonce is frustrated and disappointed in Kanye for calling them out like this,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They’ve been friends with Kanye for a long, long time, if he has issues with them, he can call them up and they can talk about it in private.”

“She [Beyonce] thinks he should be home taking care of Kim, not putting his energy into this kind of childish negativity,” the source added. “After all the pain and suffering the Paris robbery caused, Bey really doesn’t think the world needs them feuding.”

Besides mending his relationship with Jay Z and Beyonce after his hospitalization, Kanye also managed to convince his wife Kim to not end their marriage, sources close to the family revealed.

“She [Kim] didn’t realize how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness,” a source told Us Weekly. “When he’s doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier.”

Kim Kardashian had, reportedly, been planning to end her marriage to Kanye West after his mental breakdown last November. She reportedly confessed to close friends that she was considering ending the two-year marriage. But Kanye managed to convince his wife to stay by promising to continue his therapy.

Kanye was hospitalized in November after his doctor Michael Farzam diagnosed him as having suffered an episode of “temporary psychosis.”

Kanye convinced his wife that he was serious about seeking treatment.

“Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy,” the source said. “He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.”

The therapy prescribed for Kanye included apologizing to all he had wronged during the “episode of temporary psychosis.”

And fans believe it was a good thing that Kim threatened to leave Kanye because it motivated him to get help.

Now Kanye and Kim are working to “reconnect,” according to sources close to the couple. The two had a sushi outing at Shu in Bel Air on January 9, according to Us Weekly.

“It has allowed them to reconnect,” a friend told Us Weekly.

