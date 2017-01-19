Get A Room! The Amber Rose And Val Chmerkovskiy Passionate Kiss That Is Too Hot To Handle

Amber Rose shared a passionate kiss with Val Chmerkovskiy proving to anyone who had any doubts that the two have no problem with public display of affection.

In the Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy passionate kiss photo which the radio host shared, the 33-year old model is seen dressed in a green top that is threatening to tear as she leans in to kiss the 30-year old Val. Amber’s left hand also manages to stray into the inner thigh of the Ukrainian ballroom dancer! Amber’s caption for the photo simply read ‘NYC nights’.

NYC nights ✨???? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

The first time Amber and Val were linked was in October 2016 after they had met on Dancing with the Stars, a reality show on ABC. A few months later Amber confirmed that they were in a relationship on her podcast, Loveline.

A woman in love

“It’s amazing! It’s so good. It’s been four months now and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great and he’s great. Right now it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy,” Amber revealed to her co-host on her radio show. “I didn’t want to put it out there because I wasn’t sure about us yet.”

On Dancing with the Stars, Amber had been paired with Val’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy who only recently had his first child this month as he marked his 37th birthday. Initially, it was being speculated that Amber had her eyes on the then-36-year-old Maksim but as it turned out, she was interested in the kid brother. Seems she likes them young!

Happy Brithday to this Amazing, Sweet, Talented Brand new Daddy @maksimc I love you babe! ????❤???????????????????????? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Though Amber and Maksim were eliminated in the sixth week of the reality show, her dancing partner went on to win the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars when he was paired with Laurie Hernandez.

From the moment the two were linked, they have now been spotted together several times. When Amber was turning 33 on October 24 last year, Val was by her side. The two also allegedly spent last year’s Halloween together during which a picture of Val resting his head on Amber’s bosom in yet another display of PDA was made public. A few weeks later, they were caught hands interlocked as they went out for a date night. And Amber had a New Year’s gift for everyone when she shared a picture of her locking lips with Val on January 4. Yet another example of Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy passionate kiss!

Not a showmance

During the couple’s early months of dating, the public was skeptical about the relationship and assumed the two were only in it for the publicity. Recent intense public displays of affection, however, seem to suggest that there is real chemistry between the two. This was even more evident during the January 16 New York Knicks game during which the two went on to engage in a public display of affection before basketball fans at the Madison Square garden. For their efforts, they were caught on the kiss cam! So touching was the moment that an onlooker couldn’t help commenting.

“They were really cute. They look like they have a lot of fun together!” an onlooker said to Entertainment Tonight regarding Amber and Val’s basketball courtside date and the Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy passionate kiss that was captured.

Amber’s list

Prior to dating the Ukrainian ballroom dancer, Amber has previously been linked with other famous names. This includes Wiz Khalifa who she began dating in 2011 and went on to get engaged a year later. They were to later get married and even had a son, Sebastian. The marriage didn’t last long and she filed for divorce a year later citing irreconcilable differences. She was granted full custody of her son.

Another famous figure Amber had dated is Kanye West. They were linked from 2008 but broke up in 2010 after she accused Kanye of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian, who went on to become his wife.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]