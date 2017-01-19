Duggar Family Criticized For Donald Trump Facebook Post That Makes Them Money

The Duggar family’s recent Facebook post about Donald Trump caused many of their fans to turn on them.

The Duggar family hasn’t been as vocal about politics as they once were, but they recently shared their belief that the presidency of Donald Trump presents the perfect opportunity for evangelical Christians to take control over the government and mold it into the theocracy that they would seemingly like it to be.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar mentioned Donald Trump in a January 17 post on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page. Their message about Trump was also an ad for Mike Huckabee’s “Learn Our History” DVDs, which the Huffington Post describes as the former Arkansas governor’s “vehicle for indoctrinating children.”

“Evangelicals played a huge role in Donald Trump becoming our new President this week. We all know that we need to see our country turn back to God,” the Duggars’ Facebook post reads. “As a new president takes office, we need to take advantage of this opportunity to teach our kids about God’s grace on our nation. It’s why Mike Huckabee’s team at Learn Our History created the kids DVD, One Nation Under God, and right now they’re giving it away for free.”

According to Addicting Info, what the Duggar family is promoting isn’t just one DVD. After buyers pay the shipping and handling fees for the “free” DVD, their credit cards will be charged full price for other DVDs. They will continue receiving DVDs monthly until they cancel the subscription service.

The Duggar family has been pushing these DVDs on Facebook since 2015 because they are reportedly “commissioned salespeople working for the company.” In other words, whenever one of their fans purchases a DVD through the URL provided on their family Facebook page, the Duggars receive a small amount of money.

However, the Duggar family may not just be hawking Huckabee’s DVDs for monetary gain; it’s possible that they’re also doing so because they’re grateful that Huckabee came to their defense in the wake of Josh Duggar’s 2015 sexual molestation scandal. As E! News reports, the former presidential hopeful talked about Josh at a campaign stop, where he called the oldest Duggar son a good person. He also accused the media of sensationalizing Josh’s admission that he had sexually molested his younger siblings as a teenager. The Duggar family returned the love by supporting Mike Huckabee’s failed presidential bid.

Huckabee might not be headed to the White House, but he’s hopeful that his DVDs will help shape American children’s future political views.

“‘One Nation Under God’ teaches kids all about God’s role in the creation of our nation and how our rights and freedoms come directly from God, not the government,” reads the description of the “free” DVD that the Duggar family is promoting ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Many of the family’s fans weren’t buying what they were selling, but it wasn’t the Duggars’ attempt to make a quick buck off of Huckabee’s DVDs that most of them took issue with; they were more upset with the Duggar family for supporting Donald Trump. Many Duggar fans argued that Trump is not a true Christian, and some even expressed a fear that he could be the Antichrist.

“What do you mean, ‘turn back to God?’ An administration under Trump will NOT teach children to ‘turn back to God.’ He built his campaign on racism, sexism, and violence,” one fan wrote in response to the Duggars’ Facebook post.

“Incredible… do you think this country is turning back to God in electing Donald Trump? Really? I used to think maybe you actually believed an ounce of what you preach, but now I know it’s all smoke and mirrors for a profit. Not surprised…” another commented.

Others disagreed with the Duggar family’s stance that America’s laws should be based on their personal religious beliefs.

“I enjoy your family and appreciate your faith…but America was founded on religious freedom and the separation of church and state as laid down in the constitution…as a non-religious American I must respectfully disagree…” one of their follower’s wrote.

The Duggar family’s Facebook message also sparked arguments between fans who believed that Donald Trump was placed in office by God and those who thought that this belief was absurd. So far, the Duggars have not responded to any of their fans’ comments or clarified their views on Trump. However, they did hint that they are possibly fans of one of his campaign promises: the “great wall” that he wants to build at the expense of American taxpayers. Shortly after sharing the ad for the Huckabee DVD, the Duggar family shared a Facebook photo of John David Duggar building a fence out of panels of sheet metal. It’s unclear whether he was erecting the wall around his family’s home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

