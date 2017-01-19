Camilla Luddington’s Baby Bump: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Shows Off Pregnancy

Camilla Luddington’s baby bump on display: The 33-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star attended the People’s Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles yesterday, wearing a black leather dress that put her pregnancy in full view. While walking the red carpet, Camilla was only willing to tease the baby’s gender.

Grey’s Anatomy did well at the People’s Choice Awards, winning the award for “Favorite Network TV Drama” (which it also did in 2016, and 2015). Camilla Luddington joined the show on Season 9, portraying Dr. Jo Wilson. She became a series regular on Season 10.

Camilla Luddington’s baby bump definitely took the spotlight during the ceremony’s red carpet walk, as Entertainment Tonight reports. Posing for photographers and showing her third trimester belly, Camilla admitted she’s been rubbing her baby bump – “for good luck.”

Camilla Luddington, who is expecting her first child with actor Matthew Allen, refused to reveal the baby’s gender, but teased a possible upcoming spoiler.

“I’m not telling yet, [but] I might actually reveal it the end of this week!”

Camilla Luddington’s baby bump is now apparent, but she announced her pregnancy back in October, with an adorable Instagram post on her official account. Posing with a pumpkin (in anticipation of her belly becoming this big come spring), she promised to keep posting pregnancy progress pictures.

With Camilla Luddington’s baby bump now being so visible, can we expect her Grey’s Anatomy character to get pregnant as well? The show is expected to return on January 26, and fans are eager to know whether Camilla’s character, Jo Wilson, will get pregnant – and with whom.

While Jo’s relationship with Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) seems to be done, and with him possibly going to prison for beating up DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), this opens up the possibility of a relationship between Jo and DeLuca, who have been getting closer during Season 13 – but anything is possible at this point.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Camilla Luddington said her baby bump will not be incorporated into Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 at this point – but things might change.

“As of right now, they’re definitely hiding it. But we have many episodes to go, and we haven’t seen a good 10 or so of them, so who knows? There’s plenty of time to write it in if they feel like they want to write it in.”

We do know some Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 spoilers related to Camilla Luddington, though, at this point. When the season returns next week with Episode 10, we will see a special episode featuring Jo, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) who will be visiting a women’s prison, as Camilla reveals.

“We are helping a 16-year-old, who is in for 20-to-life, give birth. What’s really exciting about the episode is seeing those three characters react very differently actually to an environment that is very different also from the hospital. The episode has so many great moments in it — there are moments where we’re laughing, we’re crying, there’s scary moments in the episode. It’s a wild ride in itself and there is discussion of Alex that also happens in that episode.”

Since Episode 10 was filmed a while ago, it’s safe to assume we won’t see Camilla Luddington’s baby bump on our TV screens just yet. But as Season 13 progresses, will the producers try to hide it, or will Jo get pregnant? We’ll just have to wait and see.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]