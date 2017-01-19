Actress Elizabeth Catherine Lourd, better known as Billie Lourd, made a poignant publication in Instagram in which she remembers his mother, the star of Star Wars, Carrie Fisher.

A week ago, the actress from “Scream Queens” shared a picture of herself with her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, to thank the support she received after their deaths. “Receiving all your prayers and kind words during the last week has given me strength during a time when I thought that strength could not exist,” she wrote.

A week ago, Billie Catherine Lourd returned to share an Instagram picture of her childhood where she is next to her mother Carrie Fisher in a car, wearing cute little rabbit ears.

“If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true that is unacceptable. Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head an in my heart.”, wrote Billie Lourd, start of Screen Queens on Instagram for her mother, actress Carrie Fisher.

The death of a mother is always a very hard blow, be it at any age, and even more so if it is sudden. But sometimes fate can be twisted, playing its cards to take away things that hold value. Carrie Fisher’s daughter had a tough time during her career.

Daughter of the eternal Princess Leia and Bryan Lourd, Billie Lourd wanted to follow the footsteps of her mother and grandmother. Apparently, she had it easy given the stature of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds as actresses. However, Billie Lourd met a resounding refusal on part of her relatives. Noone in her family wanted the young girl to be an actress. They tried getting the idea out of her head by all means possible, but all efforts proved futile.

A voter of Hillary Clinton and an animal clinton, Billie Lourd was raised under the guidelines of gender equality, something that her mother and grandmother had been staunch supporters of. Billie has always spoken with pride for Carrie and Debbie, even though she did not enjoy watching Star Wars and hated being called ‘Mumby’ by her mother Carrie.

Billie Lourd’s career trajectory is still a bit off-route but her talent and passion is definitely not lacking. This year, she shared the stage with Emma Roberts in the film Billion Boys Club as well as played the role of Leiutenant Connix in the seventh episode of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

And now that Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are no longer with Billie, the only thing that can hold on to the young Billie Lourd is the cherished memories of her mother and grandmother. “I thought the force could not exist,” she wrote a few days ago along with a photo of the three published in her Instagram account already filled with photos of her Carrie and Debbie. But life goes on, now without them. Billie Lourd still has a life left to live and learn to live with the memories of her loved ones.

